COLUMBIA — Class sizes are at the center of a new funding model for South Carolina’s K-12 public schools that could upend four decades of education spending.
The drafted proposal, released Thursday, seeks to define what services students need and tie funding directly to the number of adults needed to provide them.
It throws out complex funding formulas that even most legislators don't understand, which base spending on school districts' student demographics and fund specific programs.
The 100-page report from the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office makes no recommendations on what staffing ratios the state should fund for teachers, counselors, nurses and other employees. Rather, the state's economic experts plan to spend the summer gathering opinions from teachers, district officials and lawmakers before crafting specific options for the Legislature to consider next year.
Comments can be emailed to EdFund@rfa.sc.gov.
Options might include setting lower class sizes for elementary grades and for poor districts whose students need more help.
"The current formula doesn't work, so I'm more than willing to look at any possibility to correct the situation," said Rep. Raye Felder, R-Fort Mill, who leads the House's K-12 education panel.
The idea of tying K-12 funding to student-to-staff ratios comes a week after thousands of teachers rallied at the Statehouse for higher salaries and lower class sizes.
In January, House Speaker Jay Lucas, Senate President Harvey Peeler and Gov. Henry McMaster jointly asked the state's economic experts to come up with recommendations for overhauling a funding system that fails to give many students a chance at success.
Their request called for a report by the last day of the regular session that ended Thursday.
Lucas, R-Hartsville, said he's excited about "starting the dialogue" on a funding overhaul, calling Frank Rainwater, director of the Fiscal Affairs Office, the "only individual in the state who can give a fair and unbiased assessment of the formulas we were using."
The agency's research found a statewide average of about 16 students per teacher in first- through 12th grade classrooms and 20-to-1 in kindergarten classes — though ratios vary widely when broken down by district.
Earlier this week, the House voted to reinstate class size caps suspended yearly through the state budget since the Great Recession, which are much higher.
Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, called the overwhelming vote a direct result of teachers' protest. A similar proposal failed when the House initially approved its budget proposal in March.
"Because teachers came to Columbia by the thousands, my colleagues in the House certainly sat up and listened," Ott said.
Whether it remains in the Legislature's final budget remains to be seen. The regular session ended Thursday with the Senate and House still needing to negotiate a compromise between their separate spending plans for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Even if it remains, class sizes may not change next year, due to an existing loophole.
The 1976 state regulations ignored over the last decade set caps at 30-to-1 for kindergarten through third grade and as high as 35-to-1 in middle school. But districts can get a waiver to exceed those class limits.
What changed after the rally, Ott said, is that more of his colleagues listened to his explanation of what those 43-year-old regulations actually say.
"This is a step in the right direction that we’re acknowledging that class size and student teacher ratios are an important factor in the quality of education for our kids," he said of the vote.
Ott said he liked the "outside of the box thinking" in the proposed new funding model but needs to study it.
Legislators who have opposed reinstating class limits have argued the growing teacher shortage means districts won't be able to meet them, and even if they could, the state budget doesn't provide any help in paying for more teachers. Both chambers' plans provide $159 million to increase salaries of existing teachers.
Ott and others stress that average state- or district-wide classroom ratios hide what's happening in individual schools. His proposal requires districts to report the teacher-to-student ratio for every classroom — a requirement critical to the House inserting his amendment in its budget.
"We need to pay attention to the results," Felder said, agreeing that the 43-year-old class size regulations need updating.