SC voters will sign in on a tablet when they arrive at the polls Tuesday

Voters will have a slightly different experience when they check in Tuesday: Instead of the traditional paper signature sheet, they will sign on a tablet, potentially with their finger.

Right now, early voting sites across Charleston County are using signature pads — not unlike those used to sign for a credit card purchase — with a stylus, said Joe Debney, executive director of the county Board of Elections.

Using those has been smooth so far, Debney said.

But on Election Day, locations around the state will roll out the actual tablets. Poll workers will use the new tablets instead of the laptops they've typically had to check a voter in. The voter will sign the device's screen.

South Carolina ordered almost 5,200 of the tablets, called "poll books," said Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the S.C. Election Commission, at a cost of about $9 million.

The new system allows staff at elections headquarters to intervene quickly if something is amiss when a voter is checking in; the information on the tablets will be sent to them in real time.

For example, if the voter hasn't updated their address recently, elections officials may be able to update their registration right there, depending on the situation.

Adam Hammons, elections director for Berkeley County, said the tablets will mean poll workers and voters will have to pass fewer things like pens back and forth.

Whitmire said the poll books, which also print ballot cards, will eliminate an extra step where a poll worker would give voters a card indicating what type of ballot they would get and another worker printed it for them.

"The new system eliminates multiple points of potential human error in the old process that can lead to a voter voting the wrong ballot," he said.

Workers will be sanitizing the tablets, Debney said, and hand sanitizer will also be available around voting sites.

Debney said he hopes that styluses for the tablets will be delivered in time, however, so that voters don't have to use their actual fingers to sign.

Hammons said he expected styluses to arrive in Berkeley County on Friday.