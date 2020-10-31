SC voters waiting in long lines Saturday as early voting opportunities dwindle

South Carolina residents are standing in long lines to cast their ballots in one of the last days for in-person absentee voting in the 2020 general election.

Many of the satellite locations that had been open for weeks were closed on Saturday, creating longer waits in some places, such as Berkeley County. With most of those locations cutting off voting at 5 p.m., many workers who couldn't make it in time during the week opted for the Halloween date to vote.

Voters showed up early at some satellites only to find out that they weren't open. People at the Hanahan Library were directed to go to the election commission office in Moncks Corner. That site, the only location to vote at Saturday, is in the northern part of the county. It had a massive line by late morning.

The process was quicker in Charleston County, which had several satellite locations open.

Voting at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant took between one and two hours, more typical of early voting over the past few weeks.

A serpentine line wrapped through the vast parking lot on Saturday morning, with hundreds of voters eager to cast their ballots and get on with their day.

Folks staffing a food truck walked up and down the hourlong line with free water bottles and snacks.

Poll workers announced a first-time voter had stepped up to get her ballot and workers and voters cheered for the young woman.

Five minutes after the cutoff, Margaret A. Powell got in the back of line.

A poll worker kindly told her that she was too late and would have to vote another day.

Powell was upset. She had come by the church earlier in the day but saw the line wrapped around the church. She plans to come back before Tuesday.

“I saw something the other day that said ‘Vote like your future depends on it,’” Powell said. “I liked that. I think everyone is seeing how true that is now.”

At noon, there were approximately 500 people in line still at the North Charleston Coliseum. But with the 1 p.m. cutoff, officials confirmed anyone still in line at that time could still vote.

Voters said the wait time was about 90 minutes

“For the amount of they had to wait, it’s been pretty good,” said poll manager Howie Schomer.

More than 30 cars were in line to vote curbside at the as the 1 p.m. cut off approached.

Curbside manager Sara Dent said voters included two World War II veterans and a 101-year-old man.

A line of around 100 people at the Charleston County Library downtown stretched around the block.

But poll workers were efficient, and wait times ranged between 20 and 30 minutes.

Many in line, like Michael Volkert, were planning to vote on Election Day. But after seeing how quick the lines were moving, he decided to get it done.

“I can see why people are coming out like this,” Volkert said. “Everything’s very charged. People are energized and there’d a lot of anger out there.”

Charleston County officials have done everything they can to make voting efficient. Some residents walked up and put their ballots at the dropbox, a smart move considering the widespread mail delays from the U.S. Postal Service this election season.

Katherine Danielowski of James Island got to the library a little before noon and was at the end of the line. But she wasn’t discouraged. She wanted to be there.

“I honestly don’t understand not voting,” Danielowski said. “We all deserve to have a say.”

Rey Pournaras, an 18-year-old freshman at Wofford College, drove more than 120 miles to vote in-person with her parents at Lexington County's West Main Street election headquarters.

"I see how hard my parents work and I would like my country to be the same way," she said.

As a first-time voter, Pournaras and her friends say the saturation of advertising has been inescapable, but also served as a constant reminder about how much attention is being paid to this year's top-ticket races.

"It's a lot. I think for me and a lot of my friends, it kind of clouds what are thoughts are."

Although Pournaras anticipated an hourslong wait to vote, she remained excited.

"This is an experience," she said.

By 11 a.m., nearly 6,000 people had already cast ballots on the final Saturday of in-person early voting, according to a read of county scanning machines.

Still waiting was 54-year-old Lora Kutz, a housewife who has voted in every election since turning 18. She had already been in line for nearly 3½ hours.

"I think it's my job as a citizen to vote," Kutz said. She also didn't want to risk her ballot being lost in the mail.

Being South Carolina, many people in line passed time by chatting about college football. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's COVID-19 quarantine was a popular topic.

As she neared the entrance, Yazzman Hunter said this election year captivated her.

She worries about student loan repayments and affordable healthcare.

"I didn't really pay attention to politics before so being aware of the power of my vote is really important," Hunter, 23, said.

Time is running out to vote early, either in person or by getting your absentee ballot completed and mailed.

While the state has set record levels of participation, after the close of business Monday, most votes will have to be cast traditionally by visiting your polling place in person on Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person offerings will continue Monday as well.

Adam Benson, Thomas Novelly, Keith Kohn and Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report.