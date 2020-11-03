SC voters turn out in droves for historic election

Voters are in turning out in droves across the Palmetto State, joining hordes of Americans determined to cast their ballots amid a deadly pandemic, a listing economy and political divisiveness that has marked one of the most contentious campaign seasons in modern times.

Lines began forming before polling stations opened Tuesday morning, as voters sought to add their voices to the 1.3 million South Carolinians who had already weighed in during early voting. That tally more than doubled the previous record, reflecting a national trend that saw nearly 100 million voters cast their ballots before Election Day.

This has been a year like few others, with a pandemic that has claimed more than a quarter-million lives, deep political rancor, raging wildfires, a record run of hurricanes and withering financial insecurity for many. People are eager to be heard this Election Day.

Long lines, minor glitch in Greenville County

9:16 a.m. When polls opened at Eastside Presbyterian Church in Greenville, poll workers were unable to use the check-in computers because of issues with the building’s power, according to Poll Clerk Stephen Rhodes. To keep the line moving, the voting location started using paper check in slips.

“It was not getting the power supply it needed, I think because we have so many machines plugged in,” Rhodes said. “So we had to move some cords.”

Poll workers were able to resolve the issue in within an hour, Rhodes said, and voting has gone smoothly since then.

Despite large crowds, the line has been moving quickly.

-- By Conor Hughes

'It's a privilege'

8 a.m. Voters laughed and elbow-bumped on their way out of Burke High School, as poll workers passed out warm coffee and stickers depicting a Dumpster on fire.

“I still reminded 3 friends to vote,” they read.

Despite the pandemic and contentious races, several voters said it was the smoothest voting experience they’ve had, taking about 15 minutes to pass through the line and cast their ballots.

Wilmer Nelson Jr. had already voted by the time Burke’s doors opened, he said, but crossed the street from his home to the parking lot to usher voters to the door. He usually watches a line form around the block, and remembers there was much less organization when he was a student there.

But since 1972, Nelson has waited as long as it takes to cast his ballot.

“I’m from the old civil rights era school,” Nelson said. “Blood was spilled so I could vote, and I’m going to do it... I don’t care who (voters) pick, I just want absolutely everyone to show up and know it’s a privilege.”

-- By Sara Coello

Harrison says candidacy a victory, no matter outcome

6:30 a.m. Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison became choked up during a national television interview as he described his rise from humble roots to become a serious challenger to Republican Lindsey Graham’s 18-year tenure.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, Harrison recounted how he was the product of a teen mom and grandparents who never finished school, yet he was now vying to become one of two Black senators representing his home state. His voice cracked as he described accompanying his grandfather to vote in 2004 just months before his grandfather’s death, realizing a lifelong dream.

“It meant a lot,” he said.

Harrison said it speaks volumes about South Carolina’s progress that he is contention for the same seat once occupied by John C. Calhoun, Ben Tillman and Strom Thurmond – historical figures who pushed agendas of white supremacy. Harrison, who became the first Senate candidate to amass more than $100 million in donations, said he will feel a sense of victory no matter the outcome of the race, as his campaign inspired people and showed how South Carolina has changed and embraced its diversity.

“Regardless of how tonight goes, we have already won,” he said.

The interview was preceded by a brief clip of Graham stating his firm belief that he and President Donald Trump will prevail, reflecting South Carolina’s strong support for their campaigns.

-- By Glenn Smith