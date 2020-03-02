SC voters set record for Democratic presidential primary turnout

Turnout for the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary set a record over the weekend, according to updated election data.
The primary that former Vice President Joe Biden won handily brought 539,020 voters to the poll, besting the 532,151 ballots cast in 2008 when then-Sen. Barack Obama took the state's Democratic race.
Absentee voting hit a record on Thursday.
The race Saturday drew large interest with seven active Democratic candidates on the ballot wanting to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November.
South Carolina has added nearly 1.1 million registered voters over the past 12 years, so turnout for this year's Democratic presidential primary race was 16.33 percent versus 22.94 percent in 2008.
Still, the number of voters spiked this year in several hot-growth areas of the state over 2008.
Greenville, York, Beaufort and Charleston-area counties had increases of 25 percent to 45 percent in the primary over 12 years ago.
Fast-growing Horry County, home of Myrtle Beach, also saw a surge in voting, while areas around Columbia posted more modest growth.
The number of ballots in Orangeburg County, a heavily Democratic area with a majority African American population, dropped 30 percent between the 2008 and 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.
Biden defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the national front-runner, by a 28 percentage point margin in the S.C. primary. It was the former vice president's first victory of the 2020 election season and set up a battle for Super Tuesday.