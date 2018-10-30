You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.
Why South Carolina is voting
In exactly one week at 7 a.m., the polls will open and electronic voting machines will whir to life across South Carolina.
Poll workers will assume their posts, and for 12 hours straight voters will get to decide who they think will best represent them in Washington, in the Governor's office, in the state Legislature, and in county-level seats, like the school board.
The reason why people are voting this year depends on who you ask. Politicos are quick to characterize the midterms as a vote either for or against President Donald Trump. It is a midterm after all. (Even we wanted to know what Trump's influence looked like here in South Carolina.)
But if you ask voters, they'll tell you there's more to the upcoming midterms than the idea of a referendum on the sitting president.
Last week, I asked to hear directly from you about why you plan to vote in the upcoming election. What I received was a slew of messages about specific issues and concerns about partisan divide.
John Chavis said he's voting this year to keep liberal ideas out of government. He says the country needs strong borders, reduced spending, conservative ideas and to enforce laws already in place.
But Chavis doesn't see himself as a partisan.
"I plan to vote but for the person, not the party. Some right-running candidates will not get my vote because of their record. But do vote for it does matter," he said.
Debra Partridge in Fair Play, S.C., sent a long list of issues that are on her mind this election season, including healthcare, income equality, the environment, education, and foreign relations.
Unlike Chavis, Patridge says she sees a need to elect Democrats.
"Issues like the environment, education, income equality, and school violence won't impact me in the future because I'll be dead. But I really do hope to live the rest of my life with the 'entitlements' I've paid for over the last 43 years of working for a living. And I hope my nephews will be able to live in a better world than Trump and the Republicans are creating," she said.
Brendan Reed of Johns Island said he's voting because he's tired of political issues being about either Republicans or Democrats.
"Politics is becoming too toxic on both sides. There is no middle ground anymore. Every issue has to be only good for just the base of a particular party. Centric politics is missing lately," he said, noting he plans to vote for candidates base on merit rather than their political leanings.
For others, the opportunity to vote this year is reason enough.
Gabe Pruitt of Little River, S.C. identifies as a millennial. He said he will vote because he feels it is his civic responsibility as an American. Pruitt also fears that others in his age group have lost sight of that.
"Freedoms that we should hold dear to our hearts are often overlooked. That’s why my father and I vote together every year, and also encourage others to do so, to diligently shoulder our full responsibility as citizens," Pruitt wrote.
Lowcountry resident Barry Reynolds told me he once drove 6 hours to get back in time to vote. He plans to vote absentee this year, but said he wouldn't miss it.
"My dad once told me, 'If you don’t vote, don’t complain.' It strikes me that what passes for political leadership in this state and country gives us so many reasons to complain. I suppose that’s why I never miss a chance to vote," Reynolds said.
Mark Sanford won't endorse, but this congressional race is getting more interesting (and possibly competitive)
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford has refused to wade into the political battle for Charleston's seat in Congress -- the seat he currently holds.
With the election one week away, Sanford told me he won't be supporting fellow Republican Katie Arrington in the race. He also won't be bucking his own party to support Democrat Joe Cunningham, either.
"Part of leadership, at times, means knowing when it’s best to keep quiet," Sanford said on Monday. "To me, this is probably one of those times"
Sanford has been silent on this front ever since he lost his GOP primary, but Monday's definitive stance came amidst a very interesting development in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race.
The National Republican Congressional Committee announced it would sink $87,000 into TV ads on Arrington's behalf.
Experts say the buy signals the race could be more competitive than initially thought.
Read more: Mark Sanford won’t endorse Katie Arrington in SC congressional race
In other news
The two candidates for Lieutenant Governor got their chance to present themselves to voters on the debate stage last night. Read more about how they made their case, and how much they echoed their running mates.
For the first time in history, a former South Carolina lawmaker is heading to prison. Read more about what's next for former Rep. Jim Harrison.
The effort to deepen the Charleston Harbor could get more federal dollars to get it done. The reason? A math formula has changed.
AND ONE MORE THING: 'Stop the blame,' Nikki Haley says
