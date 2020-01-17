COLUMBIA — People registering to vote in South Carolina will no longer have to give their full Social Security number under an agreement reached in response to a federal lawsuit from the Democratic Party.
State election officials have agreed to let the last four digits suffice on a voter application, prompting a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit Thursday.
"With this victory, South Carolinians no longer have to choose between protecting their privacy and participating in our democracy," said U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
