SC voter registration increases ahead of Democratic presidential primary, surpassing 2016 rate

South Carolina's voter rolls grew by 70,715 names in the last six months, some 6,000 more than the bump seen in 2016 when both Republicans and Democrats held presidential nominating contests in the state.

State election officials said the boost brings South Carolina up to just shy of 3.3 million registered voters going into the Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary.

The three counties that saw the greatest growth in their overall numbers in the last six months are Horry County, Charleston County and Greenville County.

Horry County, home to Myrtle Beach, saw its voter rolls increase by 8,492 since July 2019; Charleston County saw its numbers grow by 8,128. Greenville County added 7,956 voters, data shows.

"The numbers speak for themselves," state Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said Wednesday. "But seeing these similar — and now higher — numbers than 2016 does certainly raise the question: Why?"

College of Charleston political science professor Jordan Ragusa offered a few theories, including the state's overall population growth and the historically large field of Democratic presidential candidates voters will get to choose from this year.

In South Carolina, 12 Democratic presidential candidates will appear on the Feb. 29 ballot even as two of the candidates — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Maryland congressman John Delaney — have suspended their White House bids.

For context, six GOP candidates appeared on the state's Republican presidential preference ballot in 2016 and four Democrats appeared on their party's presidential primary ballot.

Ragusa, who co-wrote "First in the South," a book about the history and importance of South Carolina's presidential primary contests, said the registration uptick may also be a manifestation of larger trends in politics, like near-constant election periods.

"As polarization has gone up, so too, has the turnout rates in presidential and congressional elections," Ragusa said, citing the voter participation rates seen in the 2018 midterms, which rivaled turnout that would normally only be seen in a presidential election.

The South Carolina voter registration totals come a week after the Jan. 30 voter registration deadline passed for the upcoming Feb. 29 primary.

Voters already registered in the state can vote in the Democratic presidential preference primary so long as their voter registration information is accurate.

In South Carolina, presidential primaries are open, meaning voters do not have to register by party and can participate in either party's respective contest. This year, though, the only presidential primary opportunity is on the Democratic side.

The South Carolina Republican Party executive committee voted in September to forgo their GOP presidential primary in 2020, saying their decision was rooted in saving taxpayers the estimated $1.2 million it would cost to hold a Republican presidential preference primary.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Participation in the Democratic presidential primary will not impact the ability for voters to participate in the statewide June 9 primaries.

Already, some voters are preparing to cast ballots early by voting absentee.

The state Election Commission reports 14,903 absentee ballot applications have been issued so far. Registered voters will have until 5 p.m. Feb. 28 to vote early at their respective county elections office if they want to vote in-person absentee, Whitmire said.

Whitmire expects that South Carolina will see another spike in absentee voting, as the concept of voting before Election Day has grown in popularity in the last 20 years.

The highest voter turnout South Carolina has seen in a presidential preference primary was in 2008, when 43.5 percent of the state's registered voters participated in the Democratic presidential primary compared to 37.8 percent in the GOP presidential primary.

In 2012, when Republicans were the only presidential preference primary contest in the state, 21.3 percent of voters participated.