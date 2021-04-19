SC veterans invited to apply for jobs in state government, where they'll get preference

COLUMBIA — South Carolina state agencies are inviting veterans to apply for nearly 1,400 openings in a May 4 career fair being held five months after a preference policy made it more likely they'll get the jobs.

Thirty-two agencies and colleges are participating in the first-ever virtual career fair to match veterans with openings in state government.

"South Carolina is a veteran-friendly, military state," Gov. Henry McMaster said April 19.

The convenience of the internet will help reach veterans to let them know "now is the time," he added.

"If they’re looking for something to do or a new line of work, we’re here and we’re ready," McMaster said.

Categories for available jobs include engineering, health care, information technology, maintenance, accounting, human resources, security and law enforcement, Department of Administration director Marcia Adams said.

It's part of a larger effort started last summer following the creation of a state Veterans Affairs office to "strategize ways to recruit and retain veteran employees," she said.

One of the first results of discussions between her agency and Veterans Affairs was a policy on giving "employment preference" to honorably discharged veterans — instructing agencies on how to follow a state law dating to 1962 but largely forgotten.

As of Jan. 1, at least one veteran should be interviewed for every opening in state government. If no applying veteran meets the job's minimum training or skill requirements, then the policy doesn't apply.

But as long as there is one qualified veteran among the pool of applicants, that veteran should get called in to interview, according to a Nov. 19 memo to human resource directors across state government.

Since that policy took effect, the percentage of veterans applying to a state agency who got the job increased from 5 percent to 12 percent. Veterans accounted for 153 of the 1,279 public employees hired since Jan. 1, according to the Department of Administration.

It's unclear how many veterans work in state government or what percentage of applying veterans got the job before then since the state application didn't previously require applicants to note their military background, according to the agency.

The unemployment rate for veterans in South Carolina averaged 4.7 percent in 2020, compared with 6.5 percent nationally, according to a March 18 statement from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The secretary of S.C. Veterans' Affairs, retired Army Maj. Gen. William Grimsley, called the virtual career fair an exciting opportunity for South Carolina's 406,000 veterans. While the May 4 event is the first for state government openings, it is not the first virtual career fair his agency has arranged. A series of job fairs for work in private companies began last month.

"Why hire a veteran?" Grimsley asked rhetorically. "This is a great group of people. We're highly qualified, highly educated, disciplined, fit, motivated, proficient. We’re pretty good about getting up in the morning and doing what we’re told."