SC transportation projects could get funding in congressional infrastructure bill

COLUMBIA — A $715 billion transportation bill passed by the U.S. House this month included $53 million specifically targeted to eight projects in South Carolina, but lawmakers will need to take several more steps before the funds can reach the Palmetto State.

The legislation, dubbed the "INVEST in America Act," served as the House's marker in negotiations over a bipartisan infrastructure package and is likely to undergo substantial changes before it has any shot of passing the Senate.

But lawmakers are hoping that about $5.7 billion directed to roughly 1,500 projects requested by members for their districts — including for roads, rail, public transit and water — will remain intact.

The bill passed largely along party lines July 1, with just two Republicans joining the Democratic majority in voting for the package. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, was the only South Carolinian to vote for the bill; all six South Carolina Republicans opposed it.

The most expensive South Carolina project included in the bill is the Interstate 26/526 interchange in North Charleston, which was slated to get $20 million following the request by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston.

Two of Mace's other requests were not approved, while all six from Clyburn and one from U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, were included in the bill.

Clyburn's requests included $7.8 million to widen a bypass corridor in Orangeburg, and $4 million for the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian lane in Columbia.

Wilson said he was grateful the $13 million he requested for road widening of S.C. Highway 126 in Clearwater was included in the bill.

"But unfortunately the bill as a whole is nothing more than a partisan spending spree full of wasteful Green New Deal-inspired handouts, increased irresponsible spending leading to more debt and higher inflation, and increased federal overreach," Wilson said.

Mace similarly criticized the bill for including spending that "has almost nothing to do with infrastructure."

"South Carolina desperately needs funding to repair more of our outdated and unsafe roads, but this bill is filled with costly, unrelated projects," Mace said. "I'm determined to pass a real, bipartisan highway bill, not an exercise in partisan pandering."

Up for dispute is the political matter of whether the projects included in the transportation bill count as "earmarks," provisions that fund a specific project requested by a member of Congress.

This year marks the return of earmarks for the first time since 2011, when the practice was banned, and some lawmakers and congressional experts consider this transportation bill to be the first time they have been used.

But others, including Mace and Wilson, contend that these projects do not technically count as earmarks because they were in an "authorization" bill that sets new levels for what the Highway Trust Fund is allowed to spend, not an "appropriation" bill that actually doles out the funding to federal agencies.

Mace was one of two South Carolina Republicans who signed onto a letter in March organized by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, pledging not to request earmarks.

The other South Carolinian on that letter, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill, cited what he considered earmarks in the transportation bill as one of two reasons why he opposed it.

And Roy, who organized the letter, slammed the $5.7 billion included in the bill as "corrupt earmarks."

At least one South Carolina Republican has no qualms about requesting earmarks.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., touted six projects he recently sought funding for in upcoming spending bills, including more than $16 million for Charleston County to create a new access roadway to Charleston International Airport.

Graham is also seeking $15 million for Horry County to complete right-of-way acquisition for Interstate 73, up from the initial $12 million he planned to request after learning that a local match would not be required for the funding.

Clyburn has also fully embraced the return of earmarks, saying the project allocations included in the transportation bill "mark the first opportunity for Members of Congress to respond directly to community requests in more than a decade."

"I have fought for, and will continue to support, the responsible and transparent appropriation of federal funds to meet the needs of the communities I have been elected to represent," Clyburn said.

The two additional projects Mace sought funding for but did not receive were $35 million for a Hilton Head Island expansion project and $29 million for intersection improvement at U.S. Highways 52 and 176 in Goose Creek.