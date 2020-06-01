SC town official fired over Facebook post calling for shooting of George Floyd protesters

A city of Darlington employee has been fired after she posted on Facebook that protesters who have damaged property and looted businesses in recent days should be shot, imprisoned or taken off food stamps.

Darlington Clerk of Court Jonna Carter was fired on Monday morning by City Administrator Howard Garland after her weekend post made waves in the town of nearly 6,000 people in South Carolina’s Pee Dee region.

Her post Sunday morning on social media came amid a week of demonstrations nationwide that turned violent, including in Charleston and Columbia, after an unarmed black man in Minnesota died May 25 at the hands of police. Video showed an officer holding George Floyd on the ground with a knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

“Anyone protesting are obviously unhappy with their own life,” Carter wrote in a post that was shared with The Post and Courier. “... shoot their a**, lock them up, stop their food stamps… take their children… they are showing their true colors… I’m upset about what happened but I would not destroy someone’s property… they are a piece of s***!!!!”

Carter was sharing an NBC News article that reported protesters in Nashville, Tenn., had set the city’s historic courthouse and city hall on fire.

Carter's post has since disappeared from Facebook, along with her profile.

Garland said city leaders were told of the post over the weekend and had Carter take it down. She was fired first thing Monday morning, Garland said.

“We apologize to anyone offended by these statement as they do not represent the city of Darlington, its values or it mission,” Garland said. “The city of Darlington does not condone violence or racism, period.”

Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said the post wasn’t aligned with his goal of making Darlington inviting to people of different backgrounds.

“The post she put out was completely overboard and can’t be tolerated,” Boyd told The Post and Courier. “We have to stand up for what’s right.”

The post was unacceptable for a city employee, especially one who works in a justice system that has lost the faith of black Americans, said state Sen. Gerald Malloy, an African American attorney in Hartsville.

“You cannot tolerate it,” the veteran Democrat said. “It’s something that’s outrageous.”

Clerks of court are administrative employees who manage documents, distribute court orders, prepare meeting agendas and handle other secretarial duties for judges, attorneys and other court officers.

Carter worked closely with Judge Robert Stucks, an African American. The Post and Courier left a message with Stucks’ office Monday morning that hasn’t been returned.

Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington declined to comment on Monday morning, referring questions to Garland.

The home phone number listed for Carter appeared to have been disconnected. Garland declined to provide a phone number for her.

Malloy and city officials said the U.S. Constitution’s free speech protections don’t guarantee Carter’s employment with the city.

"People have the right to freedom of speech, but when you go out and post stuff the way it was posted, to us, it’s like running through and saying 'Fire!' in the middle of a restaurant," Boyd said in a videotaped response posted on the city's Facebook page.

"You do have freedom of speech, but it’s the opposite reflection of the way we feel in the city of Darlington, so the city employee has been terminated," he continued. "We want to apologize from the city of Darlington."

Malloy, who has pushed for changes to the state's criminal justice system in the Legislature, put it another way.

"You have a right to speak your mind,” he said. “But you don’t have a right to your consequences.”