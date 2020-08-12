SC town councilman resigns after posting Facebook picture of Hillary Clinton in blackface

A Moncks Corner councilman resigned Wednesday after posting a racist image on Facebook depicting former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in blackface.

Chadwick Sweatman, who has been in office since July 2015, posted the offensive image on his Facebook page.

The caption of the image read "Dear Joe, I'm still available" referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden's decision to pick Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first woman of color on a major party ticket.

The post was removed from Facebook around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Sweatman resigned his position and issued a statement through the town later in the afternoon.

"I recently posted on Facebook an image of Hillary Clinton in black face. This was a mistake. My choice in posting the image was never maliciously intended. It was meant to be a joke. In hindsight, I understand it was a poor joke," Sweatman's statement said.

He then said he would "resign as a member of Moncks Corner Town Council effective immediately" and thanked residents for their support during his tenure.

The former councilman did not return a request for additional comment left at his office.

In a statement, Mayor Michael Lockliear said the town has worked hard to "build bridges and increase understanding" by pointing to the town's racial bias training for all employees. He condemned the post.

"The Facebook post by Councilmember Sweatman is not representative of our values or reflective of these efforts," Lockliear said in a statement. "Recognizing this, he has issued a self-explanatory statement today confirming his resignation from Town Council."

Sweatman's resignation is the latest example of racial scrutiny in the town of Moncks Corner.

Last month, a former Moncks Corner police officer sued Police Chief Rick Ollic claiming he used slurs against her, discriminated against her and ultimately forced her out because of her race and gender.