LEXINGTON — South Carolina's education agency is receiving $8 million from the state's Volkswagen settlement to get 31-year-old school buses off the road.

The award, announced Tuesday, will buy 78 school buses that run on propane, replacing the worst polluters in the state's fleet that have been shuttling children to and from school since 1988.

"I feel like it's Christmas Day today," said state schools chief Molly Spearman, standing in front of propane-fueled buses at White Knoll High School in Lexington.

The K-12 agency is the biggest winner of $9.3 million being doled out in the first round of the state's share of a $14.7 billion settlement Volkswagen reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2016.

In all, the state Insurance Department received eight, first-round applications that sought $29.4 million.

The other awards went toward public transportation in the Lowcountry and Upstate.

The combined governments of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties won $1.4 million toward the cost of two electric transit buses and charging stations. The Charleston County sales taxes is supplying an additional $347,000 for that project.

The city of Anderson is receiving $73,600 toward one bus. A $417,000 federal grant is funding the rest.

Winners of the settlement's remaining $24 million will be decided by the state Insurance Department over the next couple of years.

While the award scraps many of the state's oldest buses, hundreds will still be in operation. When classes start next month, there will be 517 buses statewide that are at least 29 years old.

Of the 78 replacements expected to arrive by the second semester, 22 will go to Lexington District 1, 20 to Horry County, and 18 each to Beaufort County and Richland 2 (suburban Columbia).

Legislators have given the agency enough money in the last few years to replace all of the 1995 and 1996 buses most prone to catching fire.

Volkswagen's settlement was meant to offset environmental damage from its diesel cars that didn’t meet federal standards. The German carmaker was accused of fitting roughly 500,000 vehicles in the U.S. with software intended to cheat on emissions tests.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.