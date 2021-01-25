SC teachers seek priority for vaccine, as legislators fast-track bill to speed up vaccines

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's teachers are seeking priority status for the next COVID-19 vaccine eligibility phase, saying their immunization is a vital part of getting students back inside classrooms statewide.

But even if they get a special designation, it's unclear whether it's possible to vaccinate the state's nearly 200,000 teachers and aides, kindergarten through college, before the school year winds down anyway.

The House budget-writing committee advanced a bill Monday intending to speed up the process of getting available doses into arms, while recognizing the state's limited by its supply from the federal government.

The fast-tracked bill provides up to $208 million from state reserves toward the effort. A unanimous vote sent it to the House floor, where it's expected to easily win approval later this week.

"I know this has a large price tag, but we need to spare no expense in making sure these vaccines are distributed as quickly as we can," said House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter. "Hopefully, we're going to see some improvement. A lot of it's beyond our control."

South Carolina remains in its initial eligibility phase, dubbed 1A, which encompasses a long list of health care workers, residents of nursing homes and assisted-living centers, and people ages 70 and older. In all, nearly 1 million South Carolinians are eligible for a shot, but it will be weeks, even months, before everyone in 1A who wants shots can get them.

As of Sunday, South Carolina had received about 340,000 doses total for people who don't live or work in long-term care facilities, where shots are handled through a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens. More than 70 percent of the non-long-term-care doses had been put in arms, while more than 313,500 additional shots were reserved by appointment, largely from future shipments.

The state is expected to receive roughly 63,000 initial shots weekly — plus second doses for the necessary follow-up shot — for the foreseeable future.

In their letter Friday to Gov. Henry McMaster, teachers' advocates said they recognize the need for vaccines is far greater than supply but noted other states have already prioritized teachers' access.

"As you have noted since last summer, there is a critical need to provide safe face-to-face educational opportunities for students across our state, and vaccine access for educators would play a significant role in making something closer to normal school operations attainable," wrote the letter signed by the leaders of the Palmetto State Teachers Association and the South Carolina Education Association.

The appeal to McMaster, who ultimately has the final say over how the federally supplied doses are distributed, came after the state's vaccine advisory group of health care providers put aside teachers' request, concluding eligibility should come down to who's most vulnerable.

Teachers are currently on the list for Phase 1B, which also includes day care workers, grocery store employees, prison officers, bus drivers, firefighters and other workers deemed essential.

Rep. Chris Wooten, R-Lexington, said he fears that not giving teachers priority means "we're not talking about going back to school this year five days a week, because our teachers aren't going to let that happen."

"If we can get kids back in school, we not only destress the teachers but help the mental health of our kids and help grandma and grandpa not have to take care of the kids," he said.

Under the current rules, public and private school employees account for just over one-third of the 574,000 people in Phase 1B. But some employers are appealing to have their workers put on the list, which would add more people.

Instead of putting teachers in a separate class, the advisory committee has discussed adding a qualifier to Phase 1B, limiting eligibility to workers who are not only deemed essential but also have an underlying health issue that makes them vulnerable to dying of the disease.

Bruce Holstein, CEO of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare, told legislators the focus needs to stay on vaccinating the elderly while supplies are so limited.

"If you do the math on this, just for the 70-and-above group, we're at least three months out from completing that group on the current supply from the federal government," he told a House panel last Thursday. "I know we're talking about teachers and manufacturing and getting the economy going and the kids back in school," but he implored lawmakers to consider the data on death rates in South Carolina.

For COVID-19 patients 85 and older, the mortality rate is 28 percent. It's 16 percent for those 75 to 85, and 6 percent for people 65 to 75. The average age of a COVID-19 patient released from a hospital in South Carolina is 68, Holstein said.

"Getting the elderly done is critical," he said.

Beyond providing money, the measure advanced to the House floor Monday also further expands who's legally eligible to give a shot in South Carolina, adding to the list already extended through a Jan. 14 agreement between the state's public health and licensing agencies.

People added through that joint order included retired nurses, as long as their license expired within the last five years, and medical students. But hospital officials told legislators the agreement didn't go far enough to ensure South Carolina has enough people to quickly put shots in arms, particularly once federal shipments increase.

People newly eligible to give COVID-19 shots can sign up to volunteer through the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's website.