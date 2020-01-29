COLUMBIA — Teachers returned to the Statehouse on Wednesday for what they called a "dress rehearsal" for a second rally should legislators fail to respond to their demands for improving education.

About 150 teachers with the advocacy group SC for Ed lobbied legislators to kill an education bill under debate in the state Senate and instead approve their agenda, which includes salary increases, limiting class sizes and freedom from retribution for speaking out.

If there's not adequate movement on their eight-point list by mid-March, expect another rally on Statehouse grounds within a few weeks, said Lisa Ellis, a veteran teacher who founded the group on social media in 2018. Last year, the group organized an unprecedented, 10,000-strong protest of teachers and their advocates that caused whole school districts to close for the day.

"You're here today to prevent that from happening," Ellis told teachers during a meeting before they dispersed to talk to legislators. "We are trying wholeheartedly to prevent that. If they actually listen to what we're saying, I don't have to order 15 Porta Potties" for the Statehouse lawn.

But if the group calls for another rally, teachers promised they will be back and that the sea of red shirts will be bigger than last May.

Lawmakers insist they're working to improve South Carolina's struggling schools for teachers and students. SC for Ed lobbied on a day when both chambers debated proposals attempting to address teachers' concerns.

Teachers in the non-unionized state said they feel more supported this year by their school administrators in advocating for their classrooms. One even addressed the group Wednesday.

"What happens in this building impacts you in real and powerful ways," Lexington 1 Superintendent Greg Little said. "We need to share with our leaders a compelling vision. Let's get them on the train. Let's pull them with us because it will take us moving forward together."

But some teachers still fear retaliation for speaking out. That's why one of the priorities on their list is a teachers' "freedom of speech" law.

Several other items on the list — including the top priority of substantial pay boosts — would have to be addressed in the state budget. The group's deadline for lawmakers to address their priorities falls before the budget is even up for debate in the Senate Finance Committee.

But Ellis said legislators can still show progress by then.

Legislators have already backed Gov. Henry McMaster's proposal to give every teacher a $3,000 raise, marking the second consecutive hike toward a pledge to boost salaries over five years to the national average.

But some veteran teachers said Wednesday they want to see a larger percentage hike, not a flat raise that provides a bigger boost to young teachers.

But that's the point, lawmakers contend. McMaster has said the proposal is designed to help keep new teachers from fleeing the profession and to encourage high schoolers to become teachers.

On Wednesday, the House approved legislation designed to cut back on the incessant testing that teachers complain takes away from instruction time and fails to give them any usable information about their students. Reducing testing is the third item on the SC for Ed priority list.

The bill would eliminate the four state-standardized tests that aren't required by federal law. State lawmakers cut three tests last year.

But many of the exams teachers complain about are required by their district, not the state, to prepare students for the high-stakes, end-of-year tests.

The new House bill, approved 111-4, seeks to limit the district add-ons by both restricting the number — one extra kind of test, taken up to three times during the school year, though the district could seek a waiver — and requiring that teachers and parents be informed in writing of the results each time.

Asked if the bill meets their concerns, teachers said they didn't know about it but supported the concept.

"We have to tone down the testing. It's too, too much," said Nozsa Tinsley, a teacher at the Center for Inquiry magnet school in Richland 2. "And it makes kids so anxious."

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Meanwhile, senators continued debating a "teacher bill of rights" that would, among other things, guarantee a 30-minute break to teachers who complain they don't have time during the school day to eat or even take a bathroom break.

Senators are debating whether to add the list of things it says teachers should be entitled to — such as freedom from burdensome paperwork and the ability to remove persistently disruptive students from their classroom — to the bill teachers are working to kill.

It's a pared-down version of a massive bill the House passed last year, over the group's objections, which makes changes to teacher preparation, student testing and accountability. The teachers contend it doesn't do the things needed to stem the teacher-shortage crisis and help them do their jobs, so they want the whole effort to start over.

And while the bill does attempt to address their request for more uninterrupted planning days, they fear the five days it tacks on to teachers' school year won't actually stop their administrators from filling the hours with meetings and training. And they don't trust that legislators will pay for the extra days.

It also seeks to overhaul the 2014 Read to Succeed law — another agenda item — so that it actually accomplishes its intention of getting students reading on grade level by third grade. Changes in the bill include adding summer reading camps for struggling readers after first and second grades, rather than waiting until the end of third. But teachers complain the changes don't go far enough.

"It needs to die a tragic, quick death — full stop," Ellis told teachers.

Meanwhile, the House is busy with its Plan B — moving parts of the big bill that senators have already struck, as well as provisions still in it, in case the whole effort does implode in the Senate.

Pieces advanced to the House floor Wednesday afternoon include the "teacher bill of rights" with a guaranteed 30-minute daily break and an income tax cut for teachers who work and live in the state's 12 poorest counties.