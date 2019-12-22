Public school teachers in this anti-union state organized and protested en masse in 2019, forcing lawmakers to pay attention.
The teachers’ group SC for Ed sprung from a few friends looking for support over social media into a movement that organized a 10,000-strong protest May 1 on the Statehouse grounds.
The statewide shortage that saw 5,300 teachers leave South Carolina’s classrooms last year — and just 1,600 education majors graduate from a South Carolina college — emboldened teachers previously fearful of retribution to speak out, as they know they’re difficult to replace.
Wearing red for solidarity, frustrated teachers packed public hearings to complain about ballooning class sizes, incessant testing and an inability to get a bathroom break during the school day.
As a first step, this year's state budget included $159 million to raise teachers' salaries between 4 percent and 10 percent, focusing on new teachers most likely to bail.
It marked the biggest single-year investment in teacher pay in 35 years. But teachers complained it wasn't enough to stem the shortage.
House Speaker Jay Lucas has repeatedly promised to bring teachers' pay to the national average within five years. To that end, Lucas stood beside Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this month as he announced plans to boost the salary of every K-12 classroom teacher by $3,000 next year.
"For many years, teachers have been a sleeping giant, and they’re finally waking up and realizing the power of their teacher voices," said Kathy Maness, director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association. "They need to continue to use it in a very positive way."