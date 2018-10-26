COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Senate Republican caucus will not be able to fund expensive ads in a major race coming up next month, after the state Supreme Court ruled Friday that a lower court's temporary restraining order could stand.
In the near-term, the ruling means that Republican legislative leaders will no longer be able to run ads tying Democratic state Senate candidate Dick Harpootlian to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who Harpootlian endorsed in the 2016 presidential election.
Judge Casey Manning ruled last week that legislative caucuses can only spend up to $5,000 on behalf of one of its candidates due to the state's ethics law, a limit that Senate Republicans have already reached in Harpootlian's race.
But the Supreme Court's unanimous decision not to overturn Manning's ruling could also portend more lasting changes to the way Statehouse campaigns are funded for both parties in South Carolina if Harpootlian continues to press the case for a permanent ruling.
Joe McCulloch, an attorney representing Harpootlian, said they plan to do just that and are pleased with the Supreme Court's move to leave the temporary ban in place.
"Some people may look through one end of the telescope and see a very tiny, isolated legal point that affects one race," McCulloch said. "But this is really a sea change in the way we do business at the political caucus level, and it affects the Democratic caucuses as well as the Republican caucuses and stops the dark money laundering that occurs every day."
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, the Edgefield Republican who approved the ads and defended them in court last week, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Harpootlian, the former chairman of the S.C. Democratic Party, will face Republican Ben Dunn in the special election for the Columbia-area Senate seat next month. The winner will replace ex-Sen. John Courson, who pleaded guilty in the long-running Statehouse corruption probe earlier this year.