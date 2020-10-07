SC Supreme Court strikes down McMaster's grants for private school tuition

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's attempt to spend $32 million in federal coronavirus aid on grants to help parents afford K-12 private school tuition violates the South Carolina Constitution, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

In a unanimous verdict, the five justices determined that the program would count as a direct benefit to private schools from public funds, which is prohibited by state law.

McMaster announced his plan in July to spend two-thirds of a $48 million federal coronavirus relief allocation for the one-time grants of up to $6,500 for an estimated 5,000 students, dubbing them the "Safe Access to Flexible Education" grants.

But attorneys swiftly challenged the proposal's legality, getting a temporary block on it while the courts decided whether it was allowed.

In a 13-page ruling, Chief Justice Donald Beatty noted that the payments would flow directly from the state treasury to the private schools through an online portal, even though the students would have the ability to choose which school to attend.

"The direct payment of the funds to the private schools is contrary to the framers' intention not to grant public funds 'outrightly' to such institutions," Beatty wrote.

The ruling deals a blow to proponents of school choice, who had hoped to use the grants as something of a pilot program for broader voucher efforts to help students afford private schools. Critics argued those taxpayer funds should be dedicated to supporting public schools.

In a statement, McMaster said he would request the court reconsider their decision. He warned that the ruling could also jeopardize coronavirus relief funds that lawmakers directed toward historically Black colleges and universities and other private institutions.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"I remain committed to providing educational opportunity for lower-income families and families with special needs at public and private kindergartens, schools, and colleges," McMaster said.

Skyler Hutto, the attorney who argued McMaster's proposal was illegal, said the decision "reinforces the notion that public funds should be spent in public schools, just as it is written in our Constitution."

"This is an important decision that upholds the integrity of our public education system," Hutto said.

The Palmetto Promise Institute, a conservative think tank that was named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit due to its role in publicizing the program, said they would review next steps with the Governor's Office but believed the ruling "errs on several essential points."

"As a consequence, thousands of moderate and low-income South Carolina families hurt by COVID have been denied the relief they need for their children’s education," Palmetto Promise spokesman Lawson Mansell said.

Oklahoma is the only other state where a governor designated a portion for private school grants, though a smaller percentage than McMaster. GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt designated a quarter of his $40 million share for the grants.

In a separate July announcement, McMaster allocated $2.4 million of his $48.5 million allotment toward historically black colleges in South Carolina.