SC Supreme Court rules against Statehouse probe prosecutor's call to reverse plea deal

COLUMBIA — The special prosecutor in South Carolina's sweeping Statehouse probe was dealt a blow Wednesday when the state Supreme Court ruled against his efforts to throw out a guilty plea by a former lawmaker.

And the state's highest court says it has questions about how 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe was able to get $352,000 from businesses and state agencies to avoid prosecution in the investigation. The case led to guilty pleas and convictions of five lawmakers and effectively ended one of South Carolina's most influential political consulting firms.

"As an unsupervised prosecutor, free from any oversight or control by the Attorney General or the First Circuit voters, Pascoe has created a 'prosecutive' mess," Justice John Few wrote.

Pascoe, who was assigned the case because of conflicts with the state Attorney General Alan Wilson, said he was able to move forward an investigation that had stalled.

"One thing I learned in prosecuting public corruption, there will always be criticism," Pascoe said.

The S.C. Statehouse probe focused on stopping legislators from improperly benefiting from their positions while working on behalf of major companies and agencies. The probe has lasted seven years and featured heated battles for its control between Pascoe, an Orangeburg Democrat accused of targeting GOP lawmakers, and Wilson, a Republican whose campaign consultant was a lynchpin in the investigation.

The new Supreme County decision stems from former state Rep. Rick Quinn avoiding a prison sentence on a political corruption charge during a 2017 plea deal. Quinn, a Lexington Republican, was indicted on a number of corruption allegations but agreed to plead guilty to one count for failing to disclose his ties to a client of his father's political consulting firm.

Pascoe sought to have the plea deal reversed because he argued that Quinn did not admit to the crime in court. Pascoe also argued the judge in the case, who sentenced Quinn to probation rather than up to a year in prison, was biased and should have recused herself.

The S.C. Supreme Court rejected these arguments in an unanimous decision.

Prosecutors lack standing to appeal a plea deal they orchestrated, as they are not considered an "aggrieved party" under state judicial rules, the justices found. Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen also had "great discretion in the kind of evidence she may use to assist her in determining the punishment."

Pascoe argued Mullen spoke with Quinn's attorneys privately and presumed Quinn was innocent of other allegations included in an indictment. Pascoe and Mullen had terse exchanges in court and Mullen's court reporter posted an online comment critical on Pascoe.

But the justices said Pascoe failed to prove bias and said his call for her resucal "specious and wholly without merit."

Pascoe said he was pleased with the ruling over Quinn's plea deal because it affirmed the former lawmaker's guilt.

Few took Pascoe to task in a separate opinion for accepting $352,000 in restitution to aid his Statehouse probe from five business clients of Richard Quinn & Associates — including AT&T, the University of South Carolina and Palmetto Health — in exchange for them avoiding prosecution.

Richard Quinn was indicted on corruption charges, but they were dropped in exchange for his son's guilty plea and $5,500 in fines and restitution by his firm. Quinn was indicted again on charges of lying to the State Grand Jury. That case is still pending.

Pascoe reached what he called "corporate integrity agreements" with the Quinn clients. But Few said justices were not aware what authority or a legal precedent that allowed the agreements even after Pascoe sent an explanation to the Supreme Court.

"We still do not know what is a 'corporate integrity agreement,' nor what authority exists under South Carolina law to enter into such an agreement," Few wrote. "The term has never been used by any appellate court in this State, and the term is not used in any South Carolina statute. The only legal authority Pascoe cites in his memorandum is his 'unfettered discretion' as a prosecutor."

Few's opinion raises questions about Pascoe's role in the probe.

The solicitor was assigned to the investigation by Wilson's office because Richard Quinn was the attorney general's campaign consultant. Wilson tried to wrestle back control of probe, saying Pascoe was going after cases beyond those mentioned in a state law enforcement report. But Wilson was turned away by the Supreme Court.

Pascoe has said in court he did not pursue extensive charges against the Quinns because his office did not have enough money. But Few questioned Pascoe's tactics as the probe's special prosecutor.

"On one hand, by his own description, Pascoe allowed the most corrupt politician in Columbia ((Rick) Quinn) and the most corrupt entity in politics (Richard Quinn & Associates) to go essentially scot free," Few wrote. "On the other hand, Pascoe accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from major South Carolina corporations on the promise not to prosecute them for conduct the State Grand Jury found probable cause to believe is criminal. These and other concerns demonstrate the risks and dangers (the state constitution) was designed to protect against."

The Supreme Court plans to hear arguments on the payments when hearings begin in the appeal by former state Rep. Jim Harrison of his political corruption conviction. Harrison, like others convicted in the probe, had ties to Richard Quinn's firm.