SC Supreme Court reverses misconduct conviction against ex-lawmaker in Statehouse probe

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Supreme Court ruled that a special prosecutor in the Statehouse probe overstepped his authority and vacated a corruption conviction against a former lawmaker.
The decision was a blow to the seven-year investigation that netted indictments of six former lawmakers and the state's top GOP political operative. S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson had recused himself from some of the cases because he was a client of the operative, Richard Quinn.
One of Wilson's deputies handed the probe over to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe. The scope of Pascoe's prosecution was at the heart of the dispute.
Wilson's office said Pascoe was supposed to focus on lawmakers and others mentioned in a State Law Enforcement Division investigation report. Pascoe pursued indictments beyond those named in the report.
"Contrary to Solicitor Pascoe's position, this Court did not grant him unlimited authority to conduct a broad-sweeping statehouse corruption probe, nor could we have done so without running afoul of the state constitution," Justice John Kittredge wrote in the opinion.
State Supreme Court justices voted 3-2 that Pascoe should not pursued corruption charges against former state Rep. Jim Harrison, a Columbia Republican not listed in the report. The opinion remanded the case to state court and gave Wilson the choice whether or not to prosecute the case.
"We do not reach our decision today lightly, for we recognize the critical societal importance of zealously prosecuting public corruption. Yet, as judges, our allegiance must be to the rule of law, not a particular outcome," Kittredge wrote. "The law is designed to find the truth within rules that serve to guarantee the certainty of a fair process. The law anticipates that the two goals — ascertainment of the truth and certainty of a fair process — may collide, and when they do, the certainty of a fair process must prevail. In short, in the law, the ends do not justify the means."
However, Harrison's perjury conviction for lying to the State Grand Jury was held up and he still faces up to 18 months in prison.
Harrison was convicted in 2018 of secretly profiting from work he did for the influential Richard Quinn & Associates consulting firm, which pleaded guilty to illegal lobbying. The firm was the most powerful around the Statehouse, but its brand was tarnished by allegations the Quinns made millions by illegally influencing legislation to benefit corporate and political clients.
Harrison earned nearly $1 million while working for the Quinn firm over more than a decade while he was in office. He said he worked on campaigns but the investigation found Harrison received cuts of retainers paid to the firm by corporate clients that he did not report on financial disclosure reports. His employment with the Quinn firm ended when he left office in 2012 to become head of the Statehouse office that helps write legislation for lawmakers.
