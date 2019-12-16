The S.C. Supreme Court has redirected a long-running lawsuit over Statehouse campaign spending to the State Ethics Commission, determining that courts can no longer play a role in the dispute because the campaign in question is over.

The case originated last year when Dick Harpootlian, now a state senator, was running for the seat in a special election. The S.C. Senate Republican Caucus was spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in ads opposing Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat.

Harpootlian challenged that ad spending in court, arguing that the state's ethics law limits the caucus to spending no more than $5,000 on behalf of one of its candidates.

He was initially successful. Circuit Judge Casey Manning issued a temporary restraining order blocking the caucus from spending over that limit, and the state Supreme Court declined to overturn that decision.

But now, as Harpootlian continued to push forward with the case to try to get a broader ruling on the merits, the Supreme Court has stepped in to stop it.

In a new order issued Thursday, the top court's five justices said that Harpootlian must now raise his complaint with the State Ethics Commission instead because there is no longer a need for an expedited court ruling seeing as his election is over.

The decision might prevent Harpootlian from forcing the caucus to comply with his efforts to get them to turn over documents about their campaign spending decisions. Manning had previously agreed that Harpootlian should get access to the documents as part of the lawsuit, but the case has now been taken out of his hands.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, who had opposed Harpootlian's lawsuit as the leader of the GOP caucus, said he felt the law was simple in this case.

"Our Supreme Court took the time to read the law, and the justices got it right," said Massey, R-Edgefield.

Chris Kenney, an attorney representing Harpootlian, declined comment.