SC Supreme Court hears arguments on constitutionality of Heritage Act shielding monuments

COLUMBIA — An attorney told the S.C. Supreme Court the 21-year-old law preventing local governments from taking down or altering historic memorials — including Confederate monuments — should be struck down as unconstitutional.

Lawyers representing the state's top Republican lawmakers countered that the law, adopted as a compromise when the Legislature took the Confederate flag off the Statehouse Dome in 2000, falls within legislators' political prerogative and should remain intact.

During oral arguments May 25 over the future of the state's Heritage Act, the high court's five justices peppered both sides with a litany of questions in the hourlong hearing but did not give an indication of when they may issue a ruling.

The act requires the Legislature to pass a law by a two-thirds supermajority on deciding whether to allow the removal of most any war monument, rather than a simple majority like most other bills.

Opponents have long contended the two-thirds supermajority requirement unconstitutionally ties the hands of future Legislatures by making them clear an unfairly high threshold to pass laws dealing with monuments.

Attorney Matthew Richardson said the supermajority requirement "makes legislative redress futile" for people like widow Jennifer Pinckney, who wants to construct a memorial for her slain husband, former state senator and Emanuel AME pastor Clementa Pinckney, or Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, who may seek to alter monuments in his city.

Kenneth Moffitt, the assistant clerk of the S.C. Senate arguing on behalf of body president Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, noted that the state constitution does not explicitly block lawmakers from setting a higher threshold than a simple majority for laws to pass.

"It is an accepted principle and an accepted premise that that is how the General Assembly operates and that has been how the General Assembly has operated," Moffitt said. "But there's no prohibition on the General Assembly doing anything different."

But even South Carolina's Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson took issue with that line of reasoning in a non-binding 2020 opinion, pointing to a 2011 S.C. Supreme Court ruling that said "absent a constitutional provision to the contrary, the legislature acts and conducts business through majority vote."

Much of the arguments focused on whether the issue is "ripe" — in other words, whether there is an active dispute for the court to address or whether they are merely dealing with a hypothetical that does not yet warrant legal intervention.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Attorney Jim Gilliam, arguing on behalf of S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, said the petitioners "say they may do something in the future that may implicate the Heritage Act, but that's not going to be enough to demonstrate ripeness."

Gilliam and Moffitt noted that no bills to change a monument have received a simple majority vote without also clearing the two-thirds threshold.

The justices appeared to view that claim skeptically, suggesting that lawmakers may not bother to take up a bill if they do not expect it to get a two-thirds vote.

"If this lawsuit had been filed in the fall of 2000, I don't think anybody would raise the question of ripeness," said Justice John Cannon Few. "We'd simply be talking about whether or not the General Assembly can enact an unconstitutional statute. They can't, and when they do, it's ripe."

The justices also spent extensive time exploring whether the rest of the law could remain constitutional even if they strike down the two-thirds requirement.

Gilliam and Moffitt pointed to a provision included in the bill that stated the Legislature's intent for constitutional parts of the law to remain in place even if other parts were blocked by the courts. But Richardson countered that the two-thirds requirement was an essential component of the law that could not be separated from the rest of it.

Finally, the justices probed whether the law's inclusion of 10 specific wars, including the Civil War, and two ethnic heritages — African American and Native American — violates a prohibition against arbitrary classifications.

Chief Justice Donald Beatty asked why, for example, the law did not include protections for monuments or memorials of Jewish Americans.

"It's not to minimize any other ethnic group, but the challenges that African Americans and Native Americans have faced in the state are just different," Gilliam, the lawyer for the House speaker, responded.

Regardless of whether the list is unreasonably specific, Richardson suggested any attempt to change a monument, according to the Heritage Act, would require the passage of another law that, in and of itself, would be unconstitutionally specific — an argument that Justice Few said he found "very interesting."