SC Supreme Court agrees to hear case over Gov. McMaster's private school grant program

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments in the lawsuit over Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to spend $32 million of federal coronavirus relief funds on grants to help students afford private school tuition.

The justices scheduled oral arguments in the case for Sept. 18.

Attorneys on both sides of the dispute asked the state's highest court to consider the case earlier this month as a way to expedite the lawsuit. Orangeburg County Circuit Court Judge Edgar Dickson ordered a temporary halt on the program last month while the legal case proceeds.

The proposed program, which McMaster announced in Greenville last month, would allow around 5,000 South Carolina students to receive $6,500 grants to help them afford tuition at participating private schools. It would cost two-thirds of a $48 million federal allocation McMaster received to spend on education during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Several public school groups or supporters, including the Orangeburg County School Board, have argued that McMaster's program would directly benefit private schools, which would violate the state constitution.

McMaster’s attorneys countered that the flow of funds is not direct because the parents still decide where to send their children. They also argued in a lower court hearing that the dispute is more of a political debate than a legal one and it should be left up to legislators and voters to decide whether it is a good decision.

Ellen Weaver, the president of the Palmetto Promise Institute, a conservative think tank that is a co-defendant in the lawsuit because it is helping to publicize the program, said she was "encouraged by the Supreme Court’s decision to expedite this case, which has held up urgently needed education assistance for students impacted by COVID."

"We are confident in the merits of our legal case and hope we can quickly resolve this issue for the over 15,000 South Carolina families who have reached out, desperately seeking peace of mind for their child's education," Weaver said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.