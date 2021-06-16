You are the owner of this article.
SC Supreme Court again halts execution, directs Corrections to make firing squad available

  • Updated
Michael Acquilano

Michael Acquilano with the Catholic Diocese of Charleston was among speakers at the Statehouse on June 16, 2021, for the newly organized South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. Seanna Adcox/Staff

 By Seanna Adcox sadcox@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Supreme Court has again delayed the execution of 63-year-old Brad Sigmon, giving him a reprieve until the state prisons agency makes death by firing squad a real option. 

The June 16 order from the state's high court comes just two days before Sigmon was set to die by electrocution. 

Another date won't be set until the Department of Corrections "has developed and implemented appropriate protocols and policies to carry out executions by firing squad," the justices wrote in their unanimous decision. 

The justices denied other arguments from attorneys for Sigmon and Freddie Owens, who is scheduled to die June 25. 

But the one-month-old law the attorneys are challenging added a firing squad, and the state needs to make that option available, the justices wrote.  

Their latest order officially only deals with Sigmon, who was set to die June 18. But it's expected they'll reach the same decision on Owens. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details

Follow Seanna Adcox on Twitter at @seannaadcox_pc.

