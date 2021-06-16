SC Supreme Court again halts execution, directs Corrections to make firing squad available

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Supreme Court has again delayed the execution of 63-year-old Brad Sigmon, giving him a reprieve until the state prisons agency makes death by firing squad a real option.
The June 16 order from the state's high court comes just two days before Sigmon was set to die by electrocution.
Another date won't be set until the Department of Corrections "has developed and implemented appropriate protocols and policies to carry out executions by firing squad," the justices wrote in their unanimous decision.
The justices denied other arguments from attorneys for Sigmon and Freddie Owens, who is scheduled to die June 25.
But the one-month-old law the attorneys are challenging added a firing squad, and the state needs to make that option available, the justices wrote.
Their latest order officially only deals with Sigmon, who was set to die June 18. But it's expected they'll reach the same decision on Owens.
