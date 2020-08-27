You are the owner of this article.
SC still has a $672 million surplus for potential budget, despite the COVID-19 crisis

  • Updated
SCHouseCoronavirusSession
The S.C. Legislature held it's final regular-session meeting of the year on May 12. Additional meetings this year will be focused on COVID-19 response legislation.

 Cindi Ross Scoppe/Post and Courier

COLUMBIA — South Carolina managed to finish the fiscal year with a surplus of $672 million, despite the COVID-19-caused economic crisis, the state's top accountant said Thursday. 

The leaves more than a third of the surplus the state's economic advisers projected before the pandemic caused unprecedented waves of closures nationwide.

"This year has been like a roller coaster ride for state government," state Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom in closing the books on the fiscal year that ended June 30. 

"The year took off smoothly but then began careening and lurching once the COVID virus hit without warning," he continued. "It felt like the ground had fallen from under us and everyone did what they could to survive while hoping for a quick end to the wild ride.”

The year-end numbers could affect what legislators do when they return for a special session next month. 

Gov. Henry McMaster has asked legislators to keep running state government with last year's spending and not craft a budget for 2020-21 as planned. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.   

Assistant Columbia bureau chief

Adcox returned to The Post and Courier in October 2017 after 12 years covering the Statehouse for The Associated Press. She previously covered education for The P&C. She has also worked for The AP in Albany, N.Y., and for The Herald in Rock Hill.

