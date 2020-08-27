SC still has a $672 million surplus for potential budget, despite the COVID-19 crisis

COLUMBIA — South Carolina managed to finish the fiscal year with a surplus of $672 million, despite the COVID-19-caused economic crisis, the state's top accountant said Thursday.

The leaves more than a third of the surplus the state's economic advisers projected before the pandemic caused unprecedented waves of closures nationwide.

"This year has been like a roller coaster ride for state government," state Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom in closing the books on the fiscal year that ended June 30.

"The year took off smoothly but then began careening and lurching once the COVID virus hit without warning," he continued. "It felt like the ground had fallen from under us and everyone did what they could to survive while hoping for a quick end to the wild ride.”

The year-end numbers could affect what legislators do when they return for a special session next month.

Gov. Henry McMaster has asked legislators to keep running state government with last year's spending and not craft a budget for 2020-21 as planned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.