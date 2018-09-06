COLUMBIA — The special prosecutor in the Statehouse corruption probe asked a judge Thursday to release a grand jury report "exposing vulnerabilities" in South Carolina's political system and offers recommendations for fixing them.
The report, prepared by prosecutors, was approved at the end of the State Grand Jury's two-year term in June, according to a motion filed by special prosecutor David Pascoe.
The report was sealed at the request of prosecutors as precaution during the investigation that ensnared six Republican lawmakers on charges from pocketing campaign cash to using their offices for personal gain, The probe also crippled the Columbia firm run by one of the Southeast's most influential political consultants.
But Pascoe's motion says, "there is no longer any compelling reason for the report to remain under seal."
The court filing does not say specifically why Pascoe believes the report can be made public now.
The motion says the report can be released when the "underlying investigation has concluded" and there are recommendations, based on testimony and other evidence, to "pursue further legal process."
No one has been indicted in the probe for almost a year, suggesting the investigation started five years ago might be drawing to a close.
In addition to sharing the grand jury findings that could show how South Carolina state government is run, Pascoe wrote that releasing the report would "end public speculation about this investigation."
Not releasing the report, he added, "would be an affront to our constitutional commitment to open courts."
Pascoe declined comment.
While Pascoe has not sent anyone to prison, four lawmakers have resigned and paid fines after pleading guilty. Two former legislators await trials.
In recent years, Pascoe has tried to demonstrate how a group of legislators who hired the powerful consulting firm run by Richard Quinn firm for political campaigns pushed legislation that favored Quinn's business and state agency clients.
Quinn became one of the South's top consultants with a list of political clients that included President Ronald Reagan, Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Strom Thurmond, and a number of state legislators. He also represented several of the state’s largest businesses, including energy giant SCANA and insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield, and large public agencies, like the State Ports Authority and the University of South Carolina.
Quinn was indicted in the Statehouse probe last year, but the charges were dropped as part of a guilty plea by his son, former House Majority Leader Rick Quinn. Richard Quinn’s firm was fined $5,500 for failing to register as a lobbyist.
Quinn's firm has been damaged by departing clients — including McMaster, Graham and the Ports Authority.
The remaining two former lawmakers still facing charges in the probe actually worked for Quinn's firm.
Former House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Harrison has a trial on misconduct, conspiracy and perjury charges set for Oct. 22. Former Rep. Tracy Edge, who oversaw the House budget-writing panel on medical affairs, also received the same charges. He has no trial date.
Harrison was paid $900,000 over 12 years by Quinn's firm, while Edge earned nearly $300,000 over a decade, according to court proceedings. Their employment with Quinn ended at the same time each of them left office. Harrison retired in 2012. Edge was defeated in a 2014 re-election bid.