COLUMBIA — The special prosecutor in the Statehouse corruption probe argued Wednesday for releasing a grand jury report that offers details and lessons from the five-year investigation into legislators' illegal activities.
Circuit Judge Clifton Newman, who presides over the State Grand Jury, opted to delay a ruling on the matter after an attorney for former state Rep. Rick Quinn asked for additional time to review the document. Quinn, a former House majority leader, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misconduct charge in connection with the probe.
Special Prosecutor David Pascoe questioned the need for the delay, noting that Quinn's attorney, Matthew Richardson, had not reached out to his office to review the report or filed a formal motion to delay its release in the three weeks since the matter first surfaced. Richardson voiced his concerns to the judge in an email sent Tuesday night.
"We don't practice law by email in South Carolina," Pascoe told the court. "We practice law by filing a motion with the court."
Newman indicated that there would be no harm in waiting a week. He has scheduled another hearing on the matter for next Wednesday.
The report, approved at the end of the State Grand Jury’s two-year term in June and sealed by prosecutors, comes after the probe led to guilty pleas and resignations of four lawmakers for pocketing campaign money and using their offices to help companies and state agencies that paid them or their employers.
The investigation also crippled the Columbia firm run by Rick Quinn's father, Richard Quinn, who has long been one of the South’s most influential consultants. His clients included powerful businesses, state agencies and politicians. Two former lawmakers still have charges pending in their corruption probe cases. The trial for one of them, former House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Harrison, starts in a month.
Pascoe's argued in a formal motion that the report can be released when the “underlying investigation has concluded.” No one new has been indicted in the probe for almost a year, suggesting the investigation is almost over. He initially asked for the report to be sealed while the prosecutors worked though several matters with various corporations mentioned in the report. Those matters have since been resolved, he said, and there is no longer any need to keep the document from the public's eyes.
Jay Bender, an attorney representing The State newspaper, argued that the public has not been privy to the full findings of the grand jury because all of the cases to date have ended with guilty pleas before detailed allegations could be aired at trial. It's important for the public to see those findings and learn the lessons they offer about potential weaknesses in the state's system of government, he said.
Though some concern was expressed over what impact the report's release could have on Harrison's upcoming trial, Pascoe and Bender indicated that could easily be addressed by redacting sections of the report in which Harrison is mentioned.
The probe received some criticism because all the lawmakers indicted are Republicans, while Pascoe is a Democrat.
In recent years, Pascoe has tried to demonstrate how a group of legislators who hired the powerful consulting firm run by the Richard Quinn firm for political campaigns pushed legislation that favored Quinn’s business and state agency clients.
Quinn became one of the South’s top consultants with a list of political clients that included election runs by President Ronald Reagan, Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Strom Thurmond, and a number of state legislators.
He also represented several of the state’s largest businesses, including energy giant SCANA and insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield, and large public agencies, like the State Ports Authority and the University of South Carolina.
Representatives of companies and state agencies that worked with Quinn turned over documents and testified before the grand jury. The motion suggests some of them signed “corporate integrity agreements” that Pascoe also wants released.