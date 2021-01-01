SC Statehouse gets an $819,000 facelift — or a floor lift, anyway

COLUMBIA — People returning to the South Carolina Statehouse for the upcoming session may do a double-take as they step onto the marble floors, newly shiny as glass.

The floors haven't gleamed this high in decades thanks to an $819,000 project that involved returning to the same quarry in northern Georgia that supplied some of the original marble more than a century ago, according to the state Department of Administration, which oversees the building's maintenance.

The loose and cracked stones that used to rock a bit when stepped upon are fixed. About 4 percent of the nearly 23,000 square feet of refinished marble flooring had to be repaired or replaced, the agency said.

Rugs throughout the Statehouse also were replaced.

The white and pink marble flooring, initially installed in the late 1880s, was partially repaired in 1997 in a three-year, $52 million renovation of the Statehouse that not only restored many features but brought the building to modern fire and safety codes and installed earthquake protections.

But a lot of people have tread on those tiles over the last 23 years.

The historic state capitol typically attracts more than 115,000 school children and adult tourists yearly, according to the state's tourism agency. Add to that the state employees, lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters and advocates or opponents of all sorts of issues, and that's a lot of wear and tear.

Beyond being very dirty and dull, the cracked tiles created a safety hazard, the Department of Administration wrote in its five-year, 1,150-page maintenance plan for public buildings statewide, posted in 2019.

The project was set to start over the summer, after the normal end of the legislative session. But 2020 was anything but normal.

COVID-19 has obviously cut back on that traffic, as free Statehouse tours ended March 20, a week after Gov. Henry McMaster issued the first of many state emergency declarations and a day after the Legislature went home, returning only for short, limited special sessions. One of those was to pass a resolution that kept government running without a new state budget.

Spending remains frozen.

But the money for the flooring comes from $30 million legislators provided the Department of Administration last year toward the state's billions of dollars' worth of maintenance backlogs.

Two dozen other projects funded with that money are either completed, underway or still somewhere along the state's bureaucratic approval process.

None are big renovations. They include roof repairs, heating and cooling fixes, elevator upgrades and window replacements at various state-owned buildings. The most expensive project on the list, at $9.8 million, fixes the roof and windows at the State Museum. It's in the design phase.

Lawmakers have been warned for years about the escalating price tag that comes with letting public buildings deteriorate instead of paying for otherwise routine maintenance.

"You're so far behind," Marcia Adams, director of the Department of Administration, told legislators in 2018 as they demanded answers for why the Statehouse's 43-year-old escalators kept breaking down. "Every year you can't get to these projects, that number grows."

The escalators were replaced later that year, at a cost of nearly $3 million, which also included waterproofing the walls around them.

The bulk of the money legislators designated toward maintenance last year came from surpluses, eligible for one-time expenses. But a small chunk of $5 million sent to the Department of Administration will carry over into future budgets indefinitely, giving the agency that manages 113 of the state's properties something to count on for planning.

It may not get any more during budget debates this year amid the unprecedented uncertainty and needs created by COVID-19.

But House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said at least it's a start.

"For the first time in a long time we are on track and see a way to catch up on deferred maintenance that's grown over the past few decades," the House's chief budget writer recently told The Post and Courier. "Everything won't be fixed in a year or two years, but we have a 10- or 15-year-plan that quits kicking that can down the road."