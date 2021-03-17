SC Statehouse complex buildings getting air purifiers to stem COVID spread

COLUMBIA — Employees and visitors to South Carolina's capitol complex should breathe cleaner soon, following the installation of air ionizing devices meant to stem the spread of viruses such as COVID-19.

A legislative committee approved March 17 installing the air purifying systems in the six buildings on Statehouse grounds, as well as the Supreme Court across the street and their parking garages.

The devices will likely be installed in more state buildings in future phases, though how many and at what cost are not yet known.

"Is this where we’re headed? We’re going to have to ionize every state-owned building, every school? Where will it end?" asked Senate President Harvey Peeler, a member of the Joint Bond Review Committee that had to sign off on the spending.

"What’s good for the goose is good for the gander," said the Gaffney Republican.

The $313,000 project for the capitol complex should be completed next month, according to the state Department of Administration, which oversees the properties' maintenance.

The devices meet federal recommendations for air cleaning and filtering, eliminating not only the airborne transmission of viruses but also mold in the decades-old buildings. The oldest, the Statehouse itself, dates to 1851, while the newest, the House office building, was built in 1978, according to the agency.

An estimated 2,450 state employees work in the complex's buildings, while the Statehouse alone normally sees more than 100,000 visitors yearly.

The Department of Administration is in the process of evaluating what it will cost to install the systems in the other properties it manages, as well as leased spaces and other state buildings they don't maintain.

Since it's "obviously COVID-related," the installations could be paid for with federal coronavirus relief, either with money remaining from previous packages or with the latest round, said House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter.

The buildings on the capitol complex aren't the first state buildings to get the air cleaners.

The Department of Corrections installed the devices in its prisons in December after getting approval from the Joint Bond Review Committee to spend $1.7 million to do so.

As for schools, the many allowed expenses for the $1 billion already allocated to South Carolina's K-12 schools in federal COVID-19 aid, as well as the additional $2 billion heading their way from the latest federal spending package, are air filtration and new heating and air conditioning systems.

It's up to each local school board on how to spend their share.

"There’s plenty of money for them" to use the money on air purifying systems if they want, Smith said.

"You reckon they will?" Peeler asked rhetorically.