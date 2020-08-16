SC state senator to speak as one of 17 'rising stars' at virtual Democratic Convention

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina state senator from Charleston will be one of 17 "rising stars" joining forces to deliver Tuesday night's keynote address together at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, is set to deliver part of the speech alongside a group that includes former Georgia House minority leader and governor candidate Stacey Abrams, three members of Congress and a dozen other Democratic elected officials from across the country, according to Bloomberg News.

“The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune in next week they’ll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment,” convention chief executive officer Joe Solmonese said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Many of the speakers were early supporters of Joe Biden during the Democratic primary race. Kimpson endorsed Biden about two months before South Carolina's crucial Democratic primary and was a valuable surrogate for the former vice president leading up to his emphatic victory in the Palmetto State.

Kimpson told The Post and Courier he is "deeply humbled to have the opportunity on the world stage to add my voice for a new direction of country under the leadership of Joe Biden."

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, is set to deliver his own speech on Monday, the first of the convention's four days.

Clyburn, whose endorsement of Biden days before South Carolina's primary helped lift him to the nomination, will be speaking live from Charleston, making it the first convention speech in South Carolina since 1860.