COLUMBIA — State Sen. Dick Harpootlian accused the state's Commerce secretary in court of nonchalantly disregarding taxpayers' right to know whether tens of millions of public dollars spent to recruit a tire company to South Carolina was a good deal.
While Wednesday's hearing was specifically over the agency's refusal to turn over records about Giti Tire in Chester County, Harpootlian hopes his lawsuit forces the economic development agency to change its "default position" toward secrecy and disclose how it doles out incentive money.
Asked why his agency failed to provide progress reports and blacked out even the name of who signed a five-year-old deal, Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt said it's "customary" for the agency to withhold information before responding to Freedom of Information Act requests, and he doesn't get involved in those.
Since Harpootlian was the first to ever challenge those practices in court, "there was no reason for us to redo it," said Hitt, who took the agency's helm almost nine years ago.
"So this lawsuit is groundbreaking by asking you to let the sun shine in on the spending of $40 million," Harpootlian replied.
The project received nearly $40 million from the state in grants approved in 2016, plus Giti can collect up to $30 million in employee tax withholdings over the next decade by meeting job creation benchmarks. While Giti's promise of 1,700 employees was used for a cost-benefit analysis of incentives, a separate agreement lets tax credits kick in with 400 jobs. Hitt said the plant currently employs 700.
It was Hitt who noted he helped write the state's public records law as a former managing editor of a newspaper decades ago.
That means "you understand the importance" of the law, Harpootlian replied. "So when I ask you about whether or not your agency is compliant, your attitude seems blasé, uncaring about whether or not the citizens get to know how their money’s being spent."
Hitt, who testified at the judge's direction, said he relies on attorneys and staff to determine what the agency can exempt under the law.
"You use your vocabulary. I don't think there's anything blase about what we do in Commerce," Hitt said. "The fact that I have a professional staff that manages this does not require me to micromanage every one of my staff, and I do not."
It was a sometimes testy exchange between two men who, they noted, first met when Hitt was a reporter and Harpootlian was in law school.
Harpootlian sued earlier this month after Commerce refused to provide information about its deals with both Singapore-based Giti Tire and the defunct Viva Recycling in Berkeley County. But the agency supplied information on the latter after the lawsuit was filed.
The freshman senator chose those two companies because of their woes.
His lawsuit cites articles in The Post and Courier about the massive cleanup at the former tire recycling facility — paid by taxpayers — and lawsuits indicating Giti isn’t paying its bills.
Commerce has various pots of incentive money it spends without any oversight, Harpootlian said, adding that his colleagues in the Legislature should be asking more questions.
"This is not a CIA black, covert fund. We need to know five years after the fact, did it work?"
He called on Gov. Henry McMaster to direct his appointee to turn over the requested documents.
McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor has already met with Hitt on the matter.
"The secretary assured him that Commerce has been as forthcoming as possible without releasing any company’s proprietary information. If Sen. Harpootlian disagrees, then the court is the appropriate place to hash it out," Symmes said.
He pointed to the executive order McMaster signed in June directing all Cabinet agencies to review their public records practices and submit a report by year's end explaining any changes they've made to be compliant with "both the letter and the spirit" of the law.