COLUMBIA — Additional officers will patrol the S.C. State Fair after a panicked crowd of thousands rushed for safety Saturday night when they heard reports about gunfire from groups of younger patrons.

The State Fair and Richland County Sheriff's Department say no shots were fired, though the fair closed an hour early at 11 p.m. "in an abundance of caution," event leaders said.

Several people were injured when trampled and bumped in the crowds running through the midway, according to multiple media reports, though the Fair said "none were serious."

"The S.C. State Fair experienced young adults running through the grounds in waves, which created a disruption and understandably anxiety for our patrons," State Fair general manager Nancy Smith said in a statement. "We have confirmed with several area law enforcement agencies that no shots were fired on the fairgrounds."

My sister and I are trying to leave and we’re stuck in a line of cars. We were stuck in the Ferris wheel when the first group of people started running pic.twitter.com/mfcYxBiQn9 — D O M (@jiyoungchoe_) October 13, 2019

The Richland County Sheriff's Department plans to assign more deputies to the Fair to help with security checks and patrol the 104-acre grounds, said Capt. Maria Yturria, a department spokeswoman.

The State Fair in Columbia, celebrating its 150th anniversary, attracts thousands of people each day during its 12-day run.

The nights, especially on weekends, have been a source of increased tension. A teen was shot at the Fair on a Saturday night in 2015.

Fair attendees must go though metal detectors to enter and patrons under 18 must be accompanied by someone age 21 and older after 6 p.m.

The Fair will not admit anyone wearing clothing or jewelry that management judges as offensive or gang related.

"Safety and security is our top priority," Yturria said.