SC sexual assault kit tracking system headed to McMaster's desk for OK

COLUMBIA — A statewide system for processing and tracking sexual assault kits is one step from becoming law, after the S.C. Senate gave final approval to the measure.

On Wednesday, lawmakers voted unanimously to establish a method for these kits to be cataloged through a State Law Enforcement Division portal, with semiannual updates so officials can measure the scope of any backlogs.

The Post and Courier reported this week that more than 1,250 kits are in line for testing, some more than four years old. The kits will be affixed with bar codes that can be followed in real time, allowing victims, law enforcement, counselors and anybody else with the information to track their progress.

The legislation was approved in the House last year, and now heads to Gov. Henry McMaster for approval.

“It is something that is long overdue, not just in South Carolina but across the country,” its sponsor, state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said last month. “This bill will give some sense of peace to victims of sexual assault, who up to this point have not had a real good idea of where the rape evidence kit is.”

SLED receives 129 units for every 100 that get processed, and technicians focus on ones that could help police arrest violent and serial offenders, said Maj. Todd Hughey, who oversees the agency’s laboratory.

“The cost of this system is minimal given the return on investment that is invaluable. If we can track the origin of a piece of fruit from the vine to the kitchen table, we should certainly be able to track rape kits in South Carolina,” said Jamika Nedwards, crisis director at Greenville-based Julie Valentine Center. “We know that when we track and test kits, not only does this helps victims, but it helps the entire criminal justice system.”