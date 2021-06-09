Lifetime placement on sex offender list unconstitutional, SC Supreme Court rules

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Supreme Court has ruled the state's lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender is unconstitutional and those who demonstrate a low risk of reoffending may have their names purged with a judge’s permission.
The state’s five justices ruled unanimously June 9 in ordering changes to one of the nation’s strictest sex offender laws.
The order demands the General Assembly change the law to bring South Carolina in line with other states that provide offenders a path off of similar Megan’s Law-type registries.
The law is named for a 7-year-old in New Jersey who was sexually assaulted and murdered by a neighbor, prompting states around the country in the 1990s to tighten their laws around sex offenders.
Decades later, South Carolina’s law remains largely untouched. It requires lifetime registration in a public database — displaying each subject’s name, home address and a photo — no matter the degree of the offense.
Offenders may only be removed if their conviction was reversed, they are acquitted through a retrial or if granted a pardon based on a finding that the subject was not guilty of their crimes.
Otherwise, unlike other states, South Carolina provides prior offenders no recourse to seek relief from a judge.
That now is in line for change based on the high court decision.
The system is the “most stringent in the country,” and deprives offenders of their rights to due process, Chief Justice Donald Beatty wrote in the 13-page ruling.
Because the state does not track which individuals have a low risk of re-offending, the state’s registry “dilutes its utility by creating an ever-growing list of registrants that is less effective at protecting the public and meeting the needs of law enforcement,” Beatty wrote.
The justices did reject an argument that publishing the registry online violates state law, allowing the database to continue to be displayed on the Internet.
The ruling mandates that offenders be offered hearings in circuit court where they may argue they no longer pose a risk to their communities. Because that change will require an act of the Legislature, the ruling does not take effect until June 2022.
Jarrod Bruder, executive director of the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association, said the state's sheriffs welcome the opportunity to work with lawmakers to improve the law.
But, he said, "We must implement a solution that upholds a careful balance between public safety and an individual’s right to due process."
Jonathan Ozmint, director of the S.C. Department of Corrections from 2003-'11, said lawmakers should adopt the system crafted by federal officials and used by other states.
Under this more common process, the lowest-level offenders are automatically purged from registries after 10 years, and most or all nonviolent offenders have a path off the lists.
“We continue to be the only state in the country that reject even the possibility of redemption for every single sex offender no matter how minor his offense,” Ozmint said. “I just don’t think it’s good public policy to reject hope and not allow for the possibility of redemption.”
In the case before the state Supreme Court, Ozmint represented Columbia resident Dennis J. Powell, Jr. Through a 2008 law enforcement sting, authorities caught Powell having sexually graphic online conversations with a police officer posing as a 12-year-old girl. Ozmint said Powell was in his 20s at the time.
Powell was arrested after arranging a meeting with the girl for sex. He pleaded guilty in 2009 to criminal solicitation of a minor.
He petitioned to have his name removed from the registry in 2016 after counselors determined his risk of reoffending was low. Powell argued the required lifetime registry was excessive punishment and violated his rights to equal protection under the law.
Circuit Court Judge G. Thomas Cooper, Jr., agreed, and ordered Powell’s removal from the state registry. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the state Attorney General’s office appealed the case to the state Supreme Court, arguing the state’s use of its registry did not rise to the level of excessive punishment.
Spokesmen for those offices didn’t immediately return messages on June 9 seeking comment.
The high court ordered those agencies to remove Powell's name from the state registry immediately.
Charleston's 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson did not return messages June 9 seeking comment.