SC seniors welcomed being eligible for a shot, but actually getting one is a numbers game

COLUMBIA — South Carolina seniors adamant they should be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine welcomed Monday's announcement that anyone 70 and older could soon make an appointment.

It's about time, they said with smiles, after days of pointing out to lawmakers and reporters that seniors in other states were already lining up to get their shot. After all, they correctly and repeatedly noted, they're in the age bracket most at risk of dying from the disease.

But whatever frustrations were quelled by the announcement returned in force once they actually tried to get an appointment when they officially became eligible Wednesday.

The two-step process of checking a state website for green dots on a map — signifying where appointments are available — then contacting that provider to sign up sounded clunky even before the website went live.

State health officials warned Tuesday the available slots would be limited. If there's a red square beside a health care provider, don't even bother to call, said Marshall Taylor, acting director for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

What they didn't say — and probably didn't know — is that even a green dot could prove to be an exercise in futility for newly eligible seniors. DHEC had left it up to each location to decide whether to make appointments without any doses in stock.

The only provider in the Charleston region with a green dot Wednesday was the Medical University of South Carolina. But it was offering appointments weeks, even months, in advance.

And navigating hospitals' online sign-up system took a lot more than two steps. That alone was not an easy feat for South Carolina's most-seasoned residents.

For many, relief over being eligible turned to anger at the prospect of waiting several more months for the immunity the two-shot vaccine offers from a disease that's killed nearly 6,000 South Carolinians — 71 percent of them 70 and older.

Why seniors are still waiting

Worried South Carolinians suspected malfeasance for vaccines delays.

But, while there's a lot of understandable criticism about the slow rollout thus far of the vaccines — and many remaining questions — seniors' inability to get a shot immediately after they became eligible boils down to math.

As of Friday, South Carolina had received 236,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December for eligible people outside of long-term care facilities, where shots are handled through a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens.

Hospitals — which have been the only place people could get a Pfizer shot — had doled out 134,580 of those doses by Friday morning. And 140,369 additional people had made an appointment to get a shot, according to DHEC data.

That means every dose South Carolina had received — plus, nearly 38,700 doses from future shipments — were either in someone's arm or already reserved.

When seniors became eligible, hospitals' existing supply was almost all already spoken for by health care workers. While they'd been eligible since the rollout began, they didn't make appointments en masse until Gov. Henry McMaster issued a Jan. 15 deadline for them to do so.

The list of eligible workers in Phase 1A, who got first dibs ahead of seniors not in long-term care, is long, encompassing nearly 267,000 employees of all stripes in the health care industry. Basically, if you work in health care, you were eligible first.

Some vulnerable South Carolinians questioned why seemingly low-risk workers, such as young, medical graduate students not working with COVID-19 patients, would be allowed to line up ahead of seniors.

DHEC has largely allowed the hospitals to decide who in their system qualifies. But Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's public health director, said Friday every job in a health care facility is high risk.

"When you’re in a hospital all day, you’re at risk," she told The Post and Courier, giving the example of people who clean patients' rooms. "There are people who, by their job title, you might not think of as a health care worker but because they're working in a high-risk setting, they’re a health care worker."

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Some have also questioned why South Carolina made hospitals the only place where workers eligible for the initial shipments — who include athletic trainers, chiropractors, dentists, funeral home staff, and optometrists — could get a shot.

Many people not directly employed at a hospital found it difficult to get an appointment, even after McMaster set his deadline.

Apparently, even hospital administrators were confused and had to be told two weeks ago that they should offer shots to those people.

Taylor told state senators Tuesday hospitals were designated partly because the initial federal guidance was that Phase 1A would be limited to employees inside hospitals' walls, and that other health care workers would be in the next phase. That's why DHEC initially referred to the first phase as front-line hospital workers and long-term care residents and staff.

But the federal guidance changed a week before the rollout began.

The estimated population for Phase 1A jumped from 184,000 people to 353,000 people, when all the other health care fields were added, Taylor said.

Speeding up the rollout

Still, there is hope that those newly eligible seniors could get a shot sooner than it appeared in the opening days.

On Friday, the state's largest health care system, Prisma, announced it was opening mass, drive-thru vaccination sites in Columbia and Greenville, starting Monday, specifically for the 70-and-older crowd. Similarly, Roper announced it was opening a drive-thru site at the North Charleston Coliseum, starting Wednesday.

Appointments are still a must. But mass vaccination sites that run daily at least signals the possibility of a shot before spring.

The hospitals are designating part of their future allotments to the drive-thrus. Federal shipments come in weekly, usually on Mondays, Traxler said.

Administrators of both Prisma and the Medical University of South Carolina told senators they hope to ramp up to giving 10,000 shots daily by February — three to four times their current rate — thanks partly to the state expanding who can give a shot.

Seniors who made an appointment weeks or months out should try to reschedule.

"We are encouraging people to check back if they're not content with the timeline," Dr. Danielle Scheurer, MUSC's chief quality officer, said Friday. "My advice would be to check back on the site for new openings. They are opening up literally every day."

Also coming online in the coming week are major companies with locations across South Carolina: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Harris Teeter, Kroger and Publix. Not all of their pharmacies will offer shots immediately. Stay tuned for announcements and check that map for new green dots to appear, Traxler said Friday.

Still, even if South Carolina can get available shots in eligible arms faster, how quickly people can get one still depends on federal shipments.

For the foreseeable future, South Carolina expects roughly 63,000 to 64,000 doses to arrive weekly.

At that rate, considering South Carolina's 70-and-older population is 630,000, it could take 10 weeks just to vaccinate that age group. Hope rests in bigger federal shipments and the likelihood of other companies' vaccines being authorized for widespread use, which could happen in the coming weeks.

But for the 65-to-69-year-olds and people with pre-existing conditions who are adamant they should be eligible too, unfortunately, they could be waiting for awhile, whether South Carolina changes its rules or not.