SC senators to get coronavirus briefing

COLUMBIA — A state Senate panel tasked with focusing on medical issues affecting South Carolina will be briefed this week on coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Senate Medical Affairs Committee will huddle with state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials for a briefing on the illness that has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, including six in the United States.

Cases of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has been confirmed in 12 states, including Florida and Georgia.

Committee Chairman Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, was not immediately available for comment. Gov. Henry McMaster and other public health officials said on Monday the state is ready to handle any coronavirus cases that may occur.

“Our ongoing goal remains prevention. No cases have currently been confirmed in the state of South Carolina. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously,” DHEC Director Rick Toomey said Monday.