U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is reporting one of the largest campaign war chests in the country — more than $4.6 million cash on hand for his 2020 re-election.
The close ally of President Donald Trump said he raised more than $2 million in the first three months of this year.
“We are blown away at the record-setting support from thousands of South Carolinians who have stood with Sen. Graham and invested in our campaign,” campaign manager Scott Farmer said in a media release Monday.
Monday was the filing date cutoff for candidates to report their quarterly intake with the Federal Election Commission.
“This is the best fundraising quarter that Sen. Graham has ever had, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the incredible generosity of so many people,” Farmer said.
No credible Republicans have come forward to announce a bid versus Graham in next year's GOP primary.
Former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison is in the advanced stage of formally announcing a challenge.
Harrison told The Post and Courier earlier this month he raised $231,000 since forming his exploratory committee on Feb. 7. The haul came from 3,100 donations, averaging $75 per donor.
Graham's quarterly financial report, covering Jan. 1 to March 31, indicates he beat his previous best fundraising report in the second quarter of 2013 when he had total receipts of $1.4 million.
Graham's numbers come after his formal kickoff event last month that included endorsement visits by Vice President Mike Pence in Myrtle Beach and Greenville.
The list of individual donors was not immediately available online.
“National Democrats and liberal billionaires are trying to defeat Sen. Graham because he’s working with President Trump to confirm conservative judges, rebuild our military and secure our border, but the people of South Carolina are clearly standing with their senator,” Farmer said.