COLUMBIA — Democratic colleagues of a South Carolina senator known for his colorful language demanded Tuesday that he apologize for berating a legislative staffer with a profanity-laced outburst over a missing item in a news release.

The latest kerfuffle between freshman Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, and veteran Richland County legislators involves the senator's visit to the delegation office Friday.

James Brown, a 25-year employee of the delegation, wrote a letter to delegation members afterward accusing the former state Democratic Party chairman of cussing at him and threatening to have him fired.

Harpootlian admitted to using profanity, denied making any threats and thinks the delegation office is a waste of taxpayers' money.

"All I said was the quarter of a million the county’s spending on delegation staff was obviously not being used appropriately and ought to be cut," Harpootlian told The Post and Courier on Tuesday. "I admit I was hot under the collar and probably threw some F-bombs. I think I said, 'Are you (expletive) kidding me?'"

Harpootlian wants the delegation to replace several Columbia airport commissioners serving long past their legal tenure. He became incensed when a news release sent Thursday asking people to apply for delegation-appointed board positions left out the airport seats. His office sent out a corrected version Friday.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said Harpootlian should apologize sincerely and be immediately removed from his position as chairman of the delegation's nominating committee for filling vacancies.

"Everybody doesn't curse, and people that don't curse don't appreciate being cursed out, and it's not OK," said Rutherford, who is no fan of Harpootlian's.

But the delegation's chairman, Rep. Jimmy Bales, said Harpootlian meant no harm.

"He shouldn't have gotten upset. Dick's got a quick temper, and he's a brilliant fellow. I told him, 'I wish you hadn't done that," said Bales, who served with Harpootlian on Richland County Council in the '80s and noted "he was fiery back then."

"He's used to, as a top lawyer, when he tells somebody to do something, they do it," Bales said.

The Eastover Democrat said he plans to ask Harpootlian to write a letter apologizing for overreacting, a response Rutherford called "ridiculous."

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Regardless, Harpootlian said he'll do no such thing.

While Rutherford contends Harpootlian belittled an employee over a simple mistake, the senator still believes it was done intentionally.

The former prosecutor said he's already called Brown to say he's sorry if his language was offensive. But beyond that, "I've done nothing to apologize for."

"I didn’t run for this job to make friends," said Harpootlian, who's already successfully gotten Richland County election commissioners fired and is suing the Commerce Department for information on incentive deals.

"Would I have the same harsh things to say tomorrow? I wouldn’t back off a single thing," he said.