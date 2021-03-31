SC Senate votes to require all school districts to offer full classroom return by April 12

COLUMBIA — Every school district in South Carolina must offer full weeks of in-person learning by April 12 and keep the classroom doors open in the coming academic year under legislation approved by the Senate.

The bill approved March 31 without opposition ensures students statewide can benefit from face-to-face learning in the last month of the school year.

"I think there is significant support across party lines to get children back in school as soon as possible," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said about the unanimous vote that required no roll call.

"All of us recognize the significant loss of children not being in school," he continued. "All of us have seen or heard from constituents about the insufficiency of long-term online learning for children, especially at the elementary and middle school levels."

The measure also bars administrators from requiring teachers to do double-duty next school year in teaching students both in person and online, since many are already planning to continue offering an online-only option. And it gives districts more flexibility in rehiring retired teachers over the next three years in an effort to help fill shortages and get students back on track.

Whether the legislation ultimately requires a mid-April return will depend on if — and how quickly — the state House acts on it. The chamber returns April 6 after a one-week break.

Twenty-five of South Carolina's 79 traditional school districts remain in a weekly mix of in-person and online learning. None are still operating fully online, according to the state Department of Education.

Those numbers are already set to improve post-spring break. Just six school districts should be operating in a hybrid format by April 12. Three of those — Orangeburg and Sumter counties, and Florence 3 in Lake City — had planned for a full return a week later. Colleton County set a full return for May 3.

The only districts that have planned no full return this school year are the two in poor, rural Hampton County, according to the K-12 education agency.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman applauded the Senate's action, which ensures "every school will be fully open for in-person learning now and into the future."

"Every family must be given the option of sending their child to school five days a week face to face, and the science shows that this can be done safely in every community," she said, thanking educators in districts who made the option available throughout the school year. Nineteen — or a quarter of the state's districts — had offered a full return by Thanksgiving.

Many teachers protested returning to the classroom before widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

Teachers and other K-12 employees became eligible for vaccination March 8, among an estimated 2.7 million South Carolinians who could newly sign up for a shot. Many districts were able to quickly schedule vaccine clinics for their staff through prearranged plans with local providers.

Colleton County was the last district March 31 to hold a vaccine clinic, after its initial one was postponed due to weather, said Spearman's spokesman, Ryan Brown.

It's unclear how many of the state's 123,000 public K-12 employees have taken advantage of the clinics and how many are choosing not to get a shot. Spearman's agency is in the process of surveying districts, Brown said.

The state's biggest teacher advocacy group supported the bill.

"The five-day return, at this point, is appropriate," said Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association. "It feels like the appropriate move in the best interest of our students."

It follows not only teachers getting access to vaccines but also the federal government revising safety guidelines for adequate separation in schools, from 6 feet to 3 feet, and plenty availability of protective equipment, he noted.

Beyond the tens of millions of dollars' worth of safety items provided to districts by Spearman's agency last summer, the federal government has allocated $3 billion to school districts statewide over the last year for local officials to spend on a variety of items, including safety measures.

But it's the other two provisions in the bill that the teachers' group is happiest about.

Many teachers have had to essentially teach the same lesson twice this school year to students in the classroom and in the online mode. The measure would bar that in 2021-22 except in "extreme and unavoidable circumstances," and when that happens, the teacher would have to be paid extra.

The dual-instructional mode is "burning teachers out and having a detrimental affect on learning because teachers' attention is so divided," they can't give sufficient time to either group, Kelly said.

He also hopes the ability to rehire retired teachers at a salary of up to $50,000 a year without losing their pension payments will encourage teachers to come back to the classroom. That would be a good use of the federal stimulus money, he said.

"At the end of the day, remediating learning loss will come down to one-on-one time," Kelly said. "We need as many instructors as possible."