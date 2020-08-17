SC Senate to return early in September to handle election issues amid pandemic

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Senate will reconvene at the Statehouse in the first week of September, earlier than initially anticipated, to deal with election issues like expanding absentee voting options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, announced the change of plans in a memo to lawmakers Monday, saying the Senate would use the day to consider "updates to our election laws that will protect the voter and the vote this November."

"We addressed these issues for the primary elections by working together in a bipartisan manner," Peeler wrote in the memo to his Senate colleagues. "My hope is that we can do this again September 2nd."

The decision comes a month after S.C. Election Commission executive director Marci Andino wrote a letter to Peeler and other top lawmakers, first obtained by The Post and Courier, warning that the November general election could face serious problems if they did not take action.

Andino recommended reinstating the "state of emergency" reason for voting absentee that allowed all voters to cast their ballots by absentee in the June primaries.

Under ordinary rules in South Carolina, voters are required to cite one of several possible reasons to cast an absentee ballot, including old age, physical disability, work requirements or being out of town on Election Day.

Andino also suggested letting voters to apply for an absentee ballot online, removing the witness signature requirement, allowing the use of drop boxes for returning absentee ballots, giving election officials more time to process absentee-by-mail ballots and certify elections and limiting curbside voting to designated locations instead of every polling site.

Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, asked Peeler to call the Senate back in July to address the election concerns. But Peeler said at the time that he believed a September return would still give them a long enough window to handle the issue before November.

Swift action by lawmakers could help resolve several lawsuits that are still outstanding in state and federal courts looking to expand voting options due to the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, did not immediately respond to questions about whether his chamber would make a similar move.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.