SC Senate policy stakes: Graham, Harrison back different changes to policing amid protests

COLUMBIA — Protests erupted again this week after a police officer in Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times after a scuffle as he tried to enter his car, adding to a series of incidents that have escalated tensions between the African American community and law enforcement.

The two major candidates in South Carolina's U.S. Senate race — Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison — offered significantly different reactions.

In a news conference announcing endorsements from law enforcement officials, Graham questioned why Blake "didn't yield when he was asked to yield" by police. Harrison called it "outrageous" for Graham to "blame the victim."

The protests come amid a backdrop of broader racial inequality that both candidates say they intend to address if elected.

This is the fourth installment of an eight-part series in The Post and Courier over the coming months leading up to the election that will lay out the policy views of Graham and Harrison on issues that matter most to South Carolina voters.

The responses to this candidate questionnaire have been edited and condensed for space and clarity.

What were your biggest takeaways from the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted around the country this summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis in May?

Graham: The American people responded in a positive way to the idea that police reform is overdue. They also understand and acknowledge that law enforcement’s interaction with minorities needs to change for the better. Those views are widely shared by most South Carolinians. Peaceful protests are as American as apple pie, and I strongly support them. It is the way positive, long-lasting change is achieved. However, I oppose the violence and chaos we see in some areas of the country.

Harrison: The protests should remind us that our country’s promise — “that all men (people) are created equal” — has yet to be realized. We have seen it in our own state: In 2015, a lone gunman murdered our brothers and sisters at Mother Emanuel AME Church. And just a few years ago, an unarmed Black man — Walter Scott — was shot in the back by a policeman in broad daylight. While systemic bias and racism are still pervasive in our country, I’m hopeful. For the first time I’ve seen a willingness across America to address these inequalities once and for all. We must turn the page on the dark parts of our history.

Two police reform bills were introduced this summer, neither of which became law. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott proposed the JUSTICE Act. The House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Which of these do you prefer and why?

Graham: I strongly supported the legislation of my good friend and colleague from South Carolina, Sen. Tim Scott. I was proud to work with and support the JUSTICE Act. It’s truly a shame Senate Democrats did not put partisan interests aside and move this important legislation forward. It was a missed opportunity. The Nancy Pelosi, House-passed legislation went too far in dismantling the police. Tim Scott’s legislation was a much better solution.

Harrison: We have seen communities cry out in pain, generation after generation, because of racism and police brutality. We are at a crossroads right now: Congress can pass milquetoast legislation and move on, or we can pass consequential legislation that addresses these important issues. The JUSTICE Act doesn’t go far enough. We have to ban chokeholds, end qualified immunity and cash bail, address the militarization of our police force and move towards community policing. This is a time when the chair of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee should be stepping up. I really hope Lindsey Graham does more than talk. Our state and our country need elected officials to meet the moment.

Do you support defunding the police?

Graham: Defunding the police is insane. I believe in transparency and accountability when it comes to the police, but I reject a presumption of guilt and will resist the war on police being waged by the radical left in this country. As chairman of the judiciary committee, I have made police reform a priority, but I will never turn my back on those who protect us. I am proud to stand with the men and women in blue. My opponent has accepted thousands of dollars from radical groups like MoveOn.org that advocate defunding the police. He should refund the money and reject their endorsement.

Harrison: No, I absolutely do not support defunding the police. But it’s clear we have been investing too much in force and need to reinvest in understanding and serving our communities. As I mentioned above, we need a national use-of-force standard. We have to end cash bail. Qualified immunity needs to be a thing of the past, along with chokehold techniques. And we need to invest in community policing. It is important that those pledged to serve and protect actually know and are rooted in the community they serve. This is about trust, and trust is hard to earn and easy to lose. We have to start now rebuilding that trust.

A report last year from the College of Charleston’s Race and Social Justice Initiative found significant economic disparities between Black and White residents in Charleston County. A similar pattern can be found around the rest of South Carolina and the country. What would you do to address these inequalities?

Graham: Before the coronavirus, President (Donald) Trump had created the strongest economy in decades, and the unemployment rate for African Americans was the lowest in history. With another term, he can and will rebuild the economy to benefit all people. We must continue to push for more forward-thinking policies like Sen. Tim Scott’s Opportunity Zone legislation. These zones encourage economic development and job creation by the private sector in low-income neighborhoods that are often communities of color. But additional economic opportunities are just one piece of the puzzle. Some African Americans are stuck in a cycle where a poor educational choice is the only option available to their children. We ought to provide them better access to charter schools and school choice opportunities.

Harrison: As a Black man running for the United States Senate, I am committed to empowering all South Carolinians and specifically addressing the inequities faced by African Americans across South Carolina. We must open up more opportunities for jobs, wealth and health. For too long, the American Dream has seemed out of reach for many Black folks, and this pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing economic disparities. In July, the unemployment rate for white Americans fell to 9.2 percent while the unemployment rate for Black Americans was a staggering 14.6 percent. As the pandemic continues to harm our state, we should renew the unemployment relief from The CARES Act and ensure PPP funds also make their way to Black-owned businesses.

Do you support reparations for slavery?

Graham: No. I do not support reparations for slavery, and I do not support the congressional resolution which calls for a study of reparations for slavery.

Harrison: Growing up in Orangeburg, I remember eating cereal with water because we couldn’t afford milk. I know poverty. As senator, I will focus on combating the historical inequities, injustices and economic disparities facing Black Americans. As a nation, we must address the root causes of the issues that leave behind folks who look like me. I don’t support cash reparations, but let’s right these injustices by investing in Black communities like we have invested in others, making the "American Dream" a reality for all families. We should invest in our schools, rebuild our infrastructure, address environmental justice issues, tackle health care disparities and support Black-owned businesses.