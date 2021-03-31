SC Senate passes bill to add confirmation for election officials, maintain county powers

COLUMBIA — South Carolina election officials would need to receive confirmation from the state Senate before taking the job under a bill the chamber approved March 31, but the legislation would not expand the state's authority over counties, the proposal the House passed a few weeks earlier.

The two chambers will now need to decide which of the two bills should make it to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk or whether they can reach a compromise.

In a 37-7 vote, the Senate passed S.499, which would add confirmation votes for each of the five members of the state Election Commission, as well as the agency's executive director. Under current law, the governor appoints the commissioners without any confirmation vote.

The commission's partisan makeup would be left in tact: Up to four of the commissioners could come from the majority party in the Statehouse, and at least one would need to come from the minority party. Republicans currently hold sizable majorities in both the House and Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, sought to change that by making it a 3-2 breakdown rather than 4-1. But state Sen. Chip Campsen, who authored the bill, noted that Democrats established the 4-1 composition decades ago when they had control in the Statehouse and Republicans should get the same benefit.

"This bill already gives the minority party a lot more ability to restrain or prevent someone from ascending to the election commission than current law does" by adding confirmation votes, said Campsen, R-Isle of Palms.

Earlier in March, the House passed a bill spearheaded by Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, that would give the state election agency more power over counties to ensure a uniform process at ballot boxes.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

But Campsen sided with some county election officials, including in his native Charleston, who voiced concern that Lucas' bill, H.3444, would jeopardize their flexibility to take their own actions to fit their unique needs. In a February letter to lawmakers, Charleston County’s elections board wrote that "one size does not always fit all."

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said he had not yet spoken to Lucas about how the two chambers could resolve their differences. But he said he understands why Lucas wants to ensure a standardized process

The Senate bill would also compel the election commission to notify lawmakers if lawsuits are filed challenging state election laws and allows lawmakers to intervene in those cases.

That idea stemmed from the lead-up to the 2020 election, when several lawsuits were filed that Massey said he and other top legislators only learned about when they read about them in the newspaper.

Massey also expressed concern with a letter that the current election commission executive director, Marci Andino, wrote to lawmakers months before that election recommending several changes to absentee voting laws, which Massey said may have aided some of the legal challenges.

"It's just to ensure that somebody's going to defend the law because that was one of our concerns last year," Massey said of the Senate bill.

McMaster weighed in on the election proposals earlier this month, backing the House bill in a letter to lawmakers because he said it would help the state preserve "election integrity."