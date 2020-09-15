SC Senate passes $9 billion budget with pay bumps for teachers, state employees

COLUMBIA — The Senate passed a budget Tuesday that gives teachers small raises, a stipend to poll workers and hazard pay bonuses to state employees, but it remains unclear whether the House will consider the proposal at all.
The Senate voted 40-3 on the spending plan for the fiscal year that started 2½ months ago.
Tuesday marked the start of a special session legislators created in the spring to craft a 2020-21 budget. But House leaders seem inclined to follow Gov. Henry McMaster's request to wait until at least January to allocate any of the state's projected $861 million surplus.
Senators highlighted the $50 million for teacher raises in trying to pressure the House.
"If the House fails to take up this budget, school teachers will not get that salary increase," said Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree, R-Little River.
Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, said she voted against the bill because it didn't provide teachers the $3,000 raises legislators proposed before the pandemic sunk the economy.
Instead, the bill provides teachers their normal, annual bump for an additional year in the classroom. The state-paid step increases, suspended without a new budget, generally represent a 2 percent raise and end at 23 years of experience, meaning the state's most veteran teachers still wouldn't benefit.
"They’re not going to get what we’ve been bargaining over," Senn said.
The Senate's plan spends $309 million of the surplus and sets the rest aside in case the economy worsens.
It spends $20 million to give $1,000 bonuses to state employees who had to stay on the job amid the shutdown and couldn't work from home. Any worker making more than $50,000 would be ineligible.
A clause allows college freshmen who were unable to take SAT or ACT college-entry exams after testing was canceled in the spring to still qualify for lottery-backed scholarships — and earn one that provides more money starting in the spring — if they take a test by Dec. 31 that boosts their score high enough to qualify.
The Senate also passed a separate bill 40-2 on Tuesday allocating the $668 million remaining in federal coronavirus aid. The House will take that up later this week. Congress specified that money must be spent by Dec. 31, or the money reverts to federal coffers.
The biggest chunk, $420 million, goes toward replenishing the state's unemployment trust fund, which has been depleted by historic numbers of South Carolinians laid off. That adds to $500 million sent to the fund earlier from the federal aid. Senators said that prevents a tax increase on businesses that couldn't help but lay employees off and are still struggling.
"There will be no rate increase for businesses next year. That to me is huge for all levels of business, all sizes of businesses across South Carolina," said Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Walhalla.
The bill also designates $20 million specifically for minority-owned businesses, providing grants of up to $50,000 each.
Sen. Richard Cash, R-Powdersville, tried unsuccessfully to make those grants available more broadly, to any small business owner making a personal income of less than $50,000, regardless of race.
His proposal failed 12-28 after Sen. Darrell Jackson made clear the debate could turn ugly in the chamber that prides itself on politeness.
Cash's amendment would allow business owners savvy enough to secure other federal aid to win more, leaving small, Black-owned businesses with nothing, he said.
"African Americans have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in South Carolina more so than anyone else," said the Columbia Democrat. "They came to us literally crying and begging. We're talking about crumbs going to this community. ... These are small beauty shops and barber shops and auto repair shops whose customers are not going out."