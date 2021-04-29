SC Senate passes $10B budget plan after rejecting push to incentivize COVID vaccine shots

COLUMBIA — Legislators repeatedly rejected attempts to give South Carolinians money to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but they barred colleges from requiring students to get a shot.

A clause in the more-than-$10 billion state spending package approved 43-3 on April 29 by the Senate bans public colleges from making COVID-19 vaccination a condition for being on campus in the upcoming school year.

Some senators made several unsuccessful attempts during floor debate this week to incentivize shots, concentrating on college students who rarely get seriously ill from the virus but can spread it unknowingly to those who do.

One that appeared poised to pass after picking up GOP support would have given $250 scholarships to public college students who complete the vaccination process, using up to $50 million of federal COVID-19 aid to dole the money out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree, R-Little River, said the idea of giving people money to do something that's free, that they should want to do on their own, generally gives him heartburn. But making it a scholarship changed his mind.

"This is a preventative step to use federal money for the pandemic for prevention and at the same time helping out students and families," he said. "It gives students a break. And it gets us to herd immunity quicker."

"I like to think of it as encouragement, if they’re slacking or just not getting around to doing it. Sometimes we’re not the most responsible at that age," he added.

Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Prosperity, also offered support, saying he, too, is generally against giving money for shots, but the proposal would prompt students to get vaccinated who otherwise might not because the Senate made sure it's a choice.

But the $250 scholarship proposal ultimately failed 27-18.

The Senate package does offer colleges far more financial help than previous years. Public colleges would split more than $400 million in one-time money for long-deferred maintenance and renovations. Many would also get separate allocations for specific projects. That includes $35 million to the University of South Carolina to relocate its medical school, $21 million to Francis Marion for a medical collaborative with USC and the Medical University of South Carolina, $8 million to USC Upstate for a library, and $7.5 million to The Citadel for Capers Hall.

Other proposals that ultimately failed after hours of debate included one requiring students to play middle and high school sports according to their gender at birth, aimed at barring transgender girls from playing on female teams.

Similar proposals have been defeated twice by a House committee this year. Opponents argued the budget is not the place for such a debate and it's not a problem in South Carolina anyway. With the debate dragging on — and opponents expected to continue fighting it for hours — sponsoring Sen. Richard Cash, a Piedmont Republican, ended up taking down his own amendment.

The last amendment that capped three days of debate was offered sarcastically by Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, who vented general disgust at a process he said wasted senators' time on proposals that had virtually nothing to do with the budget itself.

His proposal would have made the dodo bird, which was extinct by 1690, the state's "official extinct state flightless bird."

"You may laugh," he told senators, "but what I witnessed yesterday makes me think we have more in common with the dodo bird than any other creature."

Either legislators need to "be a little more focused on the task at hand," he said, "or we're going to end up like the dodo bird, politically extinct."

The budget proposal returns to the House. A final plan is not expected to be hashed out by the chambers until June, just ahead of the new fiscal year's July 1 start.