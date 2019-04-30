COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's long-stalled nominee to lead the board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper will almost certainly not get confirmed after a state Senate panel overwhelmingly rejected him Tuesday.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 19 to 4 to take the rare step of unfavorably reporting former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon's nomination to the floor for a full Senate vote, all but dooming his chances of confirmation.
Condon has been serving as interim chairman since November, when the S.C. Supreme Court sided with McMaster over the Senate in a dispute over his authority to make a recess appointment. McMaster first nominated Condon for the job in March 2018 but the Senate took extensive time considering it.
Condon said after the hearing that he has not yet decided whether he will withdraw his nomination, but he acknowledged that the committee's unfavorable vote will drastically diminish his chances of getting confirmed.
"I'm sure it will be voted down by the full Senate, there's no question about that," Condon said. "I don't want to waste anybody's time."
Several lawmakers expressed concerns with Condon's qualifications for the job, noting that he does not have a background in utilities.
"I think General Condon is a very bright gentleman," said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. "I think he's served the state well. I think he is qualified to do many, many things. Respectfully, I do not think he is qualified to serve as the chairman of the board of a major utility."
While Condon agreed that he does not have utility experience, he cast the job's primary challenges as being more about management oversight, and he touted his work as interim chairman trying to increase transparency on the board.
"'Oh gosh, you're not a utility expert' — that's not what's needed," Condon told lawmakers. "What's needed is somebody who's got a little bit of nerve, I hope you think I might have that, in terms of... asking the tough questions and following those questions where they might lead."
He suggested that the Senate's underlying problem with him is that he's an "agent of change" who has been looking to shake up the status quo at a state agency that has accrued billions of dollars in debt, including $4 billion from a failed nuclear project.
"The Senate wasn't interested in the approach that yours truly had been taking," Condon said.
McMaster believes Condon has been "the best chairman Santee Cooper has ever had," spokesman Brian Symmes said, adding that it is "abundantly clear" the vote was determined when the S.C. Supreme Court ruled against the Senate in November.
"Transparency and accountability for ratepayers suffered a setback today," Symmes said. "While the status quo for Santee Cooper has been preserved for the time being, Governor McMaster will keep fighting for the ratepayers.”
This story is developing and will be updated.