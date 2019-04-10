COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's pick to lead South Carolina's embattled child welfare agency told lawmakers Wednesday he hopes to improve the organization's culture and morale, a commitment that moved him closer to likely confirmation.
After spending about two hours detailing the litany of problems the Department of Social Services has faced in recent years, a state Senate committee voted unanimously to approve the nomination of Michael Leach, a chief lieutenant in Tennessee's child welfare department.
"If we are not providing the culture that we want within the agency, then that culture is probably not going to be brought to our children and families," Leach said. "We need to have strong relationships... We need to show our families that we care."
Senators raised issues with the condition of some of the agency's facilities, lack of cooperation from the agency's attorneys and communication with other state agencies. But senators offered little resistance to his responses that were light on specifics, saying they were encouraged by his background in Tennessee.
Because he is coming from a different state, Leach said he will need to continue meeting with officials in South Carolina to get a more complete sense of exactly why the agency has struggled.
But he vowed to work on creating more manageable caseloads for the department's workers, a shift that could address chronic turnover and offer more responsive services for children and families in the system.
The agency already promised a federal court in 2016 to lower social workers’ caseloads, put fewer children in institutions and improve investigations of abuse allegations, but it has never met its promised benchmarks.
"We need to make sure we return phone calls and listen, listen, listen," Leach said. "We need to focus on getting the job done and following through on responsibilities. We ask our families to do that within permanency plans, so we need to do that as well."
He also called for increasing salaries for agency staff and ensuring that children don't "languish" in the system for too long.
The full Senate could vote to confirm Leach as soon as next week.