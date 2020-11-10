SC Senate minority leader stepping down from role after Democrats lost seats in 2020

COLUMBIA — The top Democrat in the South Carolina state Senate is stepping down from his role after the minority party lost three seats in the 2020 elections, down to their smallest number ever in the chamber.

Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, will not seek reelection to his leadership position after eight years at the helm of the Democratic caucus, according to caucus political advisor Antjuan Seawright.

"However, he will remain committed to being a bipartisan consensus builder in the Senate and working on behalf of his constituents and the people of South Carolina," Seawright said. "Sen. Setzler is also dedicated to fostering a new generation of leadership within the Caucus, and will offer his continued counsel and guidance moving forward."

Early contenders to fill the leadership spot include state Sens. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg, Darrell Jackson of Hopkins, Gerald Malloy of Hartsville, Margie Bright Matthews of Walterboro, and John Scott of Columbia.

Democrats were eyeing several Republican-held seats this year, particularly in districts around the Lowcountry, in hopes of narrowing the partisan margin in the 46-member chamber from the pre-election makeup of 27 Republicans to 19 Democrats.

Instead, the minority party not only failed to flip any of their target seats but also lost three long-time incumbents: State Sens. Floyd Nicholson of Greenwood, Glenn Reese of Spartanburg and, most surprisingly, Vincent Sheheen of Camden, a two-time Democratic nominee for governor.

The defeats mean Republicans will enter the next legislative session in 2021 with a much more commanding 14-seat majority, making it easier for them to pass more partisan legislation over the objections of Democrats.

It also comes before the decennial redrawing of district lines for legislative and congressional seats. With Republicans taking their biggest majorities in both chambers, the new lines they're in control of drawing could make it harder for Democrats to win seats back.

The Senate minority also took a hit with the retirement of Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman, the Legislature's longest-serving member, who decided to retire after 46 years in the General Assembly, the first 10 in the state House. While a Democrat replaced him, Matthews' departure is another loss for Democrats' influence in a chamber that puts a high importance on seniority.

Malloy, first elected to the Senate in 2002, said he thinks he's best able to lead the caucus after the upsets, but that's for his colleagues to decide.

"We’re family, and we’ve been damaged as a family in a significant loss. There’s a time we have to come together and this is the time we have to end up doing something different," he said.

"I think Senate Democrats have to do a gut check and look back over time and see who’s been successful and done the work and then make a good logical decision," Malloy continued, adding that forming coalitions with Republicans to broker compromises, which he's known to do, will be essential going forward. "At times like this, you’re not against any of your colleagues. You want to make sure you do what’s best and right for the caucus and for the public at large."

Setzler, the state's longest-serving senator at 44 years, sent a letter to his colleagues Monday informing them of his decision to vacate the leadership role, multiple sources confirmed to The Post and Courier. The letter was first reported by FITSNews.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, praised Setzler for his legislative maneuvering and fundraising ability, saying he "served the caucus extremely well."

"Having said that, there are many things we need to work on," Kimspon said. "We need to examine the losses and figure out where to go from here. This gives us an opportunity to move forward with younger leadership that is closer to the heart and the soul of the future of our party."

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.