SC Senate Democrats select veteran Orangeburg lawmaker Brad Hutto as new minority leader

COLUMBIA — Democrats in the South Carolina Senate elected a longtime state lawmaker from Orangeburg to become the new minority leader in the chamber Tuesday after the incumbent decided to vacate the role following multiple unexpected defeats in the 2020 elections.

State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, will now take the helm of the Democratic caucus, replacing state Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, who informed his colleagues last week that he would not seek reelection to the leadership role.

The change comes after Democrats lost three incumbent state senators in the general election earlier this month and failed to pick off any of the Republican-held seats they were targeting. The setbacks shrank their caucus to a historically low 16 senators out of the 46-member chamber, giving Republicans a 14-seat margin for their expanded majority.

Hutto, a trial lawyer, has served in the state Senate since 1996 after spending six years as chairman of the Orangeburg County Democratic Party. He unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in 2014.

With more than two decades of seniority in the chamber, Hutto had risen to become the highest ranking Democrat on both the influential Judiciary committee and the Fish, Game and Forestry committee, and he was already viewed as a one of the minority party's most respected legislative strategists.

The party will face several critical challenges heading into the 2021 legislative session.

Perhaps most notably, they will be tasked with staving off any further setbacks when the Republican majority seeks to redraw district lines in the decennial reapportionment process. Majority parties in Statehouses around the country tend to use the redistricting process to draw the map in their favor in order to retain maximum control.

Republicans also may pursue controversial legislation that they had failed to pass with a smaller majority, such as banning most abortions in South Carolina. Through his role on the Judiciary committee, Hutto has already been one of the foremost antagonists opposing Republican-led abortion bills in recent years.

