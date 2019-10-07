COLUMBIA — The S.C. Senate created a special panel to review the University of South Carolina trustees' controversial hiring of former West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen.
The Senate review comes as USC's accreditors review Gov. Henry McMaster's role in the search for possible undue outside influence in the search. Meanwhile, lawmakers plan to debate a bill next year that would makeover the school's board after the hunt for Harris Pastides' successor generated outrage on campus.
The Senate panel will review how the board of South Carolina's largest college chose to vote for Caslen three months after passing over the retired three-star Army general and three other finalists. Caslen was hired soon came after McMaster called trustees to request a vote. McMaster has said he was acting as the board's ex-officio board chairman that is noted in state law.
Later, details of the search revealed that Caslen was not among the original list of semifinalists and was added by the chair of the search committee, board vice chairman Hugh Mobley. Afterwards, four trustees flew to Caslen's Florida home on a university airplane to gauge his interest in the job. The trip violated state open-meeting laws.
After the board decided to continue the search, trustees kept in contact with Caslen, who said he had an offer to become executive chairman at DeVry University, a for-profit college.
Feeling pressure to vote before losing him to another job, the board voted to hire Caslen in July by an 11-8 vote after a contentious trustees meeting that included protesters shouting outside the boardroom "shame, shame, shame."
Caslen, who started Aug. 1, has detractors on campus for not having a doctorate degree typical of past presidents and for comments that some considered insensitive. USC's top donor, Lake City financier Darla Moore, has been among the critics of the search.
Sen. Greg Gregory, a Lancaster Republican who sat on USC board and supported Caslen's hiring, will chair the Senate review panel announced Monday by Senate President Harvey Peeler.
Sen. Darrell Jackson, a Columbia Democrat and search critic who asked for the review, is the vice chair. In requesting the panel, Jackson said he hoped to "restore public trust in the university." He will be joined by fellow USC presidential search critic, Sen. Dick Harpootlian, whose district includes the school.
Other members on the panel include Republican Sens. Tom Young of Aiken and Katrina Shealy of Lexington, who has said she felt the board was intimidated by protesters into not voting for Caslen at its first vote April.
Peeler, along with Jackson and Harpootlian, introduced a bill (S.798) last spring that would cut the size of the 20-member USC board in half and release all the current trustees, several of whom have been on the board for more 25 years.