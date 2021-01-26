SC Senate begins debate on abortion ban bill, adds exceptions for rape or incest

COLUMBIA — Lawmakers in the South Carolina Senate voted to add exceptions for rape and incest to a bill that would ban most abortions in the state Tuesday, kicking off what is expected to be a multi-day debate on the measure.

The legislation would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which generally occurs around 6 to 8 weeks into a pregnancy. Opponents note many women may not even realize they are pregnant by that stage. Abortions are currently banned in South Carolina after 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

After hours of debate, lawmakers approved an amendment to the bill by voice vote that provides for exceptions in cases of rape or incest. More amendments are expected to be added Wednesday, including one that would provide an exception if the fetus has a fatal anomaly.

State Sen. Richard Cash, known as one of the foremost anti-abortion advocates in the Legislature, spoke extensively in opposition to the exceptions, arguing that punishment for rape should fall exclusively on the rapist, not the "innocent human life" that is conceived as a result of it.

"It is a real baby," said Cash, R-Anderson. "It is a real human being and it will one day grow up to be a man or a woman, perhaps get married, perhaps have their own family. But not if it’s killed in the womb."

Several Republicans pushed back, saying they could oppose abortion without forcing women to go forward with a pregnancy that resulted from rape.

State Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, also chided Cash for his repeated invocation of the Bible to support his absolutist anti-abortion position.

"I just want to know whether you realize that we are not in a church," Senn said. "We are in the South Carolina Senate, where there is a separation between church and state."

When lawmakers ultimately moved to approve the exceptions by voice vote a while later, it appeared to catch Cash off-guard. He later said that he did not realize which amendment they were voting on and would have asked for a roll call vote if he had.

The amendment would also require physicians to report any abortions that they perform due to the rape or incest exception to the local sheriff and the state health agency, which would be tasked with keeping track of how often the exception is cited.

Senate Majority Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said he is hoping to have an initial procedural vote on the overall bill Wednesday and a final vote as soon as Thursday. But it could run into next week depending on how unified Republicans are in their efforts to approve it.

Democrats are expected to filibuster for as long as possible, and Senate rules indicate that Republicans will need at least 26 of their 30 members to vote to end that filibuster in order to take a final vote on the bill.

After making gains in the 2020 elections, Republicans made abortion legislation a top priority heading into the 2021 legislative session, hoping that their expanded majorities would help rectify their failure to pass similar bills in previous years.

As deliberations began on the Senate floor, a small group of protestors gathered on the north side of the Statehouse grounds to rail against the long-term ramifications that such a ban would have on future generations of South Carolina women.

"It's hard to believe that in the middle of a raging pandemic and we can't get our vaccination plan handled that our state lawmakers top legislative priority is actually taking healthcare away from the people of this state," said Ann Warner, CEO of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network.

While she spoke, cars drove around the capitol complex — drivers honking horns and displaying placards opposing the abortion ban as coronavirus protocols made a large public gathering impossible.

Although attendance was scant, lawmakers received a letter signed by more than 300 women’s healthcare professionals urging them to vote down the bill.

"Criminalizing abortion does not lessen abortion. Rather, it pushes it underground and it demonizes a procedure that is otherwise safe and should be accessible to all women," said Columbia-based OB/GYN Kristi Tomlin, who presented the letter.

Tomlin said she saw four patients die in 2020 from pregnancy-related complications, and many more cannot afford basic access to care as the coronavirus continues to grip South Carolina.

"Medically unjustified restraints on healthcare replace facts with political rhetoric and personal ideology," Tomlin said. "They tie my hands as a healthcare provider to provide safe, medically accurate information and safe medical procedures for my patients."

About 55 percent of abortions in South Carolina are conducted after six weeks of gestation, according to 2019 data from the state’s health department.

The bill, which Gov. Henry McMaster has promised to sign, will face instant legal challenges.

"This ban is unconstitutional," said Vicki Ringer, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

But some supporters of the ban say that is the point: They are hoping a lawsuit will ultimately rise all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, giving conservative justices an opportunity to reverse or substantially amend the court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that found women have a right to abortion access.